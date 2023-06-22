Grand Orientation Ceremony for Batch of 2025 at SIBM Pune

India, June 22nd 2023: A milieu of prominent guests graced the extended Orientation Ceremony as the incoming Batch of 2025 was introduced to life at SIBM Pune, with a host of sessions intended to bridge the gap between industry and academia.

Symbiosis Institute of Business Management, Pune hosted a bevy of eminent personalities, alumni, entrepreneurs, academicians and industry stalwarts at the Grand Orientation ceremony for the Batch of 2025. With 50+ distinguished speakers and 25+ sessions across the MBA and the MBA (Innovation and Entrepreneurship) batches, the Orientation ceremony provided the students with a platform to explore a milieu of rich and varied insights from the corporate and academic world with personal anecdotes, industry highlights and the ground realities that exist in the industrial sectors.

The Orientation was initiated with a rousing and inspiring address by Dr. Ramakrishnan Raman, Director - Symbiosis Institute of Business Management, Pune, Dean - Faculty of Management - Symbiosis International (Deemed University) and Director - Strategy and Development, Symbiosis. The students were briefed extensively on their academic commitments examination rules, regulations and guidelines by Dr. Madhura Bedarkar, Deputy Director (Administration), Dr. VV Ravikumar, Deputy Director (Academics) and Professor Sunaina Kuknoor as well as their corporate expectations by the Deputy Heads of Corporate Relations Dr. Santosh Gopalakrishnan and Dr. Deepika Pandita.

The batch had a two-day outbound retreat at a scenic resort near Pune. A plethora of recreational activities facilitated communication and collaboration within the incoming batch as they step into an extraordinary journey of growth, camaraderie, and endless possibilities. Various games and performing arts contests fostered a competitive spirit. The ice-breaking sessions were a platform for the new batch to establish strong bonds and foster a supportive and inclusive environment. It set the stage for the students to embark on their MBA journey with rejuvenated enthusiasm and belief in their limitless potential.

Industry leaders from top companies across the globe, including Everest Industries Limited, Deloitte India, Sapiens Lab, Reliance Industries Limited, L’Oreal, Stryker, Godrej Properties, Piramal Pharma, Ernst & Young, Bajaj Finserv, Merck Life Science, Deutsche Bank, Zepto, VOIS, Edelweiss Tokio Life, Thermax Limited, Reliance Retail, The Redwood Edge, Fiserv India, Persistent Systems among others, provided actionable insights and advice, through fireside chats, panel discussions and expert sessions as the incoming students attempted to connect the dots between academia and the realities of the industry.

The students of MBA (Innovation and Entrepreneurship) were treated to an array of enlightening and intriguing sessions by founders, innovators, entrepreneurs and changemakers, who regaled the students with their personal and professional journeys. Distinguished winners of Shark Tank India including Mr. Abhishek Ashthana, Co-Founder of Hood, Mr. Jaywant Patil, Co-Founder of Humpy Farms and Ms. Kirti Datar, Co-Founder and Chairperson of CaneBOT, deep-dived into the intricacies of the hardships and challenges faced by startup founders in their initiation stages and the steps taken to overcome them. A wide range of intriguing topics were discussed including the entrepreneurial mindset, growth machine, women entrepreneurs as well as IPR and startup fund management. A slew of sessions was conducted by several Symbiosis centres and bodies on relevant topics such as gender sensitization, mental health awareness, community goodwill-building as well as innovation and incubator cell opportunities at Symbiosis.

The ceremony left an indelible mark on the students who are on the threshold of embarking on a career-defining 2-year journey that will shape the personalities and mould the journeys of the incoming Batch of 2025.

