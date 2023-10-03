Granotone Art Supplies: Now Available Worldwide, Inspiring Artists Everywhere

Granotone, the artistic haven founded in 1984 by Mr. Hari Om Singhal. What started out as a modest business manufacturing Double Boiled Linseed Oil has expanded into a thriving industry serving the requirements of artists all over the world. Granotone’s popularity has skyrocketed over the years, and the company presently offers a wide variety of painting supplies, from acrylic paints to art resin to chalk paints and beyond. Since its inception, the brand has been dedicated to providing its customers with the highest quality products possible.

The expansion of Granotone's availability to art enthusiasts worldwide marks a new chapter in the company's legacy. The company is delighted to share the news that its high-quality art supplies can now be purchased on Amazon.com, UK, Europe, Middle East. In addition, Granotone’s premium products will soon be available in Singapore and Australia, giving creatives overseas access to the brand's distinctive offers.

Mr. Sarthak Singhal, Marketing Director at Granotone, emphasized the company's ethos, saying, "We believe in empowering artists by offering products that do not compromise on quality or sustainability. Granotone is not just a brand; it's an embodiment of our passion for art and dedication to the artistic community.”

Granotone’s dedication to quality and safety is what sets them apart from the rest of the industry. Granotone takes great pride in the fact that all of its products are made in India, a country renowned for its superior craftsmanship.

The company is committed to ensuring the greatest quality in all of its production procedures, and this emphasis is shown in its authorisation to EN 71 PART 3.Granotone's products have earned the coveted EN 71 PART 3 accreditation, which means they are non-toxic and appropriate for use in a variety of settings, including on wooden toys.

While Granotone's global reach and product offerings grow, the company's dedication to supporting artists, delivering premium products, and protecting their work remains unchanged.

