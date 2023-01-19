Grant's India collaborates with the first ever edition of HT Unwind

Grant’s India partnered with one of the biggest food and music festivals yet – HT City Unwind that took place at JLN Stadium in the capital city-New Delhi. This iconic three-day festival witnessed a footfall of over 50k+ food and music enthusiasts. With power packed performances by music youth icons like me Yo Honey Singh, Sunanda Sharma, Jass Manak, Rashmeet Kaur, the festival lived up to its hype as the biggest food and music festivals in the city.

The 3-day festival saw exemplary live music, an array of gourmet selections and to top it all, an exclusive selection of Grant’s serves curated by Grant's ambassador which amped up the festive atmosphere that celebrated the spirit of togetherness and collective success. The energy level, people dancing to the tunes of their favourite artists, and enjoying unique recipes of popular chefs, all under one big metaphorical roof, made the first ever edition of ‘Unwind’ truly a memorable one.

Aptly titled ‘HT Unwind’, the event resonated with people letting loose with their crew, adding to the spirit of togetherness which goes well with our brand ethos as well.

Speaking on the association, Sachin Mehta, Country Director, William Grant & Sons said, “Grant’s is the embodiment of collective success. HT City’s Unwind was launched to celebrate togetherness and proved to be a perfect occasion to enjoy Grant’s. Grant's fit in very well on this occasion of celebrating together and we are delighted by the success of the event. We look forward to many more.”

Disclaimer: This article does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Readers are advised that consumption of alcohol is injurious to health and addictive and is prohibited for people below legal drinking age. Not for promotion.