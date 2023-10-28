Grant’s India partners with HT Unwind for a three-day music festival

Grant’s India partnered with one of the largest food and music festivals in the country, HT City Unwind. This three-day extravaganza unfolded in Delhi at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium and drew a crowd of over 50,000 enthusiasts. With Grant’s India as the official celebrations partner, the event witnessed scintillating performances by leading artists from across genres for audiences to enjoy with their crew. The stage was graced by the acts of Kailash Kher, Jasmine Sandlas, Mankirt Aulakh, Bhuvan Bam, Carryminati, Ritviz, among others.

Adding to the celebratory fervour of the successful second edition of HT City Unwind were the exemplary Grant’s serves. These delectable libations created a joyful ambience that celebrated togetherness and elevated the collective experience for all.

The stage was graced by the acts of Kailash Kher, Jasmine Sandlas, Mankirt Aulakh, Bhuvan Bam, Carryminati, Ritviz, among others.

Speaking on the collaboration, Kapila Sethi Kad, Head of Marketing, William Grant & Sons India said, “Grant's caters to modern-day consumers with an inventive spirit, always taking the road less travelled. Grant’s is best enjoyed with your crew and thus, we believe that HT City’s Unwind offered a perfect opportunity and occasion to get together, savour a glass of Grant's and rejoice. HT City Unwind blends entertainment and culture, uniting music, and culinary enthusiasts from every part of the city. We are delighted to have been a part of it and are thrilled that the event was a roaring success. Here’s raising a toast to many more!”

Kapila Sethi Kad, Head of Marketing, William Grant & Sons India

HT City Unwind is a premier three-day food and music festival held annually in Delhi NCR. The event perfectly embodies Grant’s commitment to celebrating togetherness and captures the essence of unity through shared experiences. Hence, Grant’s embraced the opportunity to partner with HT City for the second consecutive year, further emphasizing the brand’s dedication to shared and collective joy.

William Grant & Sons encourages and promotes responsible drinking for all consumers aged above the legal drinking guidelines.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same. Readers are advised that consumption of alcohol is injurious to health and addictive and is prohibited for people below legal drinking age. Not for promotion.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!