Graph (GRT), VeChain (VET) and KangaMoon (KANG) in the 2024 Cryptocurrency Market

The Graph (GRT) has demonstrated high performance with a monthly climb of 171%, which has positioned it as a leader in the altcoin space. Moreover, VeChain (VET) has also seen a good price performance of 63.7% price during the past month as-well, and is climbing up the market-cap ladder with its positive performance.

The most bullish performance however was seen with KangaMoon (KANG), as it not only performed well by 180%, but it also recorded over $2.1million with its presale, and is on-track towards passing many competing projects. Let’s dive into each one of these projects to determine which one is the best cryptocurrency in the 2024 cryptocurrency market.

The Graph (GRT)

The Graph (GRT) experienced a major price performance of 171.5% during the past trading sessions and could soon reach even more significant performance. The year-to-date (YTD) performance for The Graph price was 236.2%, and during the past week, it was 51%.

Specifically, The Graph crypto managed to climb from $0.28 to $0.48.

VeChain (VET)

VeChain (VET) also experienced monumental performance, as its was 63.7% on the monthly chart. In addition, the year-to-date (YTD) price performance for the VeChain crypto was 126.2%.

The RSI and MACD data is bullish for this altcoin, and the crypto is also up during the weekly chart. During this time-frame, the VeChain price moved from a low point of $0.04482 to a maximum value of $0.05099.

KangaMoon (KANG)

KangaMoon (KANG) is an upcoming meme coin that can completely change the industry through the introduction of innovative elements that can provide a lot of value to ecosystem participants. It will introduce Social-Fi elements and even a community-driven approach. By doing so, it can reward players for their time and efforts poured into its ecosystem.

Even during its presale, users can comment or retweet on X (Twitter) in order to get value. The presale has reached a stage where KANG is seeing a performance of 180% after climbing from a low point of $0.005 to $0.01125.

The project has recorded over $2.1 million. These aspects make KANG one of the best cryptocurrencies to jump into in 2024.

Summary

The Graph and VeChain have both showcased bullish on-chart performance and at this rate are poised to see even more significant performance. Yet, most of the attention has gone towards the KangaMoon presale as its already provided massive ROI and can soon see even more significant performance, making it the best cryptocurrency for 2024.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/ editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/ subscribe to the contents of the article/advertisement and/or views expressed herein.

The reader is further advised that Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions.

Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the views, opinions, announcements, declarations, affirmations etc., stated/featured in same. The decision to read hereinafter is purely a matter of choice and shall be construed as an express undertaking/guarantee in favour of Hindustan Times of being absolved from any/ all potential legal action, or enforceable claims. The content may be for information and awareness purposes and does not constitute a financial advice.