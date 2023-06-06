Graph Protocol and Web3 Sabha Empower Punjab with Web 3.0 Education

India, June 6, 2023: Graph Protocol, the leading open-source protocol for indexing and querying blockchain data, has partnered with Web3 Sabha, a passionate community of like-minded crypto enthusiasts, to introduce an exciting education initiative. This collaboration aims to empower individuals in the Punjab region with comprehensive knowledge about Web 3 and the Graph Protocol, highlighting the transformative potential of decentralized technologies.

Web3 Sabha successfully organized a series of engaging events across the Punjab region. These events served as a platform for attendees to delve into the intricacies of Web 3, a groundbreaking paradigm that aims to revolutionize traditional centralized systems by leveraging blockchain technology, decentralized applications (dApps), and peer-to-peer networks. Web3 Sabha is an initiative under the banner of Spicy Punks.

Central to these events was the Graph Protocol, an innovative open-source protocol designed to enhance data accessibility for developers building on top of blockchain networks. Attendees had the opportunity to explore and comprehend the various advantages offered by the Graph Protocol, which simplifies the indexing and querying of blockchain data, facilitating convenient access to decentralized data sources.

Vinayak Kalra, a distinguished instructor renowned for his expertise in blockchain technologies, played a pivotal role in enlightening participants about the Graph Protocol. Vinayak not only provided in-depth insights into the protocol but also introduced attendees to the Graph Advocates Programme. The Graph Advocates Programme is a community-driven initiative that serves as a portal into Web3 for people worldwide. Advocates have the unique opportunity to learn and contribute to The Graph community and the Web3 mission. As part of the program, anyone can become an Advocate and subsequently join the Graph AdvocatesDAO.

The education initiative launched by Graph Protocol and Web3 Sabha, underscores their shared commitment to empowering individuals and fostering a knowledgeable ecosystem of crypto enthusiasts. By equipping individuals with the necessary knowledge and resources, they aim to bridge the gap between traditional systems and the decentralized future, encouraging individuals in the Punjab region to embrace the opportunities presented by Web 3 and the Graph Protocol.

Graph Protocol's dedication to education and Web3 Sabha's commitment to community building, make this collaboration a powerful catalyst for advancing the adoption of decentralized technologies. Together, they aim to cultivate a thriving community of individuals who are at the forefront of the Web 3 revolution.

About Graph Protocol:

Graph Protocol is the leading open-source protocol for indexing and querying blockchain data. It enables developers to efficiently access and utilize blockchain data, streamlining the development of decentralized applications (dApps) across multiple blockchain networks.

About Web3 Sabha:

Web3 Sabha is a vibrant community of like-minded crypto enthusiasts dedicated to educating and empowering individuals interested in the emerging technologies of Web 3 and decentralized systems. Through educational initiatives, events, and collaborative projects, Web3 Sabha aims to build a supportive and knowledgeable community of crypto enthusiasts.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/ editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/ subscribe to the contents of the article/advertisement and/or views expressed herein.

The reader is further advised that Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions.

Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the views, opinions, announcements, declarations, affirmations etc., stated/featured in same. The decision to read hereinafter is purely a matter of choice and shall be construed as an express undertaking/guarantee in favour of Hindustan Times of being absolved from any/ all potential legal action, or enforceable claims. The content may be for information and awareness purposes and does not constitute a financial advice.