Great Indian Dandiya Fest: Premium Experience, Oct 20-24 at Jio World Garden

Mumbai: EVA LIVE, Hungama Digital Media Entertainment, and AD Ventures Production proudly announce "The Great Indian Dandiya Festival," a premium 5-day Navratri special event scheduled to captivate the hearts and souls of attendees from 20th to 24th October 2023 at the iconic Jio World Garden in BKC, Mumbai.

This spectacular celebration of dance, music, and traditions is poised to redefine the Dandiya experience, offering an extraordinary blend of rich cultural festivities enhanced by enchanting performances from acclaimed artists like Divya Kumar, Shruti Pathak, and Ameya Dabli. These exceptionally talented individuals will infuse their distinctive styles into this remarkable event, ensuring an unforgettable experience for all attendees.

Deepak Choudhary, Founder and Managing Director, of EVA LIVE, remarked, “We are proud to present MUMBAI’s most premium dandiya experience this Navratri festival which is produced by EVA Live, partnered with Hungama and curated by AD Ventures. The venue, Jio World Garden, has been thoughtfully chosen to not only suit the dandiya goers because it’s centrally located but also to provide them the luxury of space. Since we are expecting a large gathering, we wanted to ensure that the dandiya lovers have enough space to dance to their hearts’ content and have a memorable time. Most importantly The Great Indian Dandiya festival is carefully conceptualized and innovatively designed to suit the expectations of the discerning audience along with curating it as a cultural extravaganza, something that Mumbaikars will witness for the first time ever. One can enjoy the wholesomeness of the event along with the variety of cuisines and full range of shopping with family and friends. It’s going to be a pure entertainer with the vibrant artists and their mesmerizing performances. Ameya Dabli will bring the best of Gujarati Music whereas Divya Kumar is known for his soulful singing and Shruti Pathak, a Bollywood Diva who is popular for her versatile singing. I am sure there will be something for everyone to vibe along.”

Neeraj Roy, Managing Director, Hungama Digital Media Entertainment, stated, " We are delighted to present an extraordinary event that promises the perfect fusion of digital and real-world splendor - The Great Indian Dandiya Festival. With our state-of-the-art technology prowess, we aim to create an unforgettable celebration of culture, music, and togetherness. With this, we look forward to revolutionizing the concert experience, offering our audiences an unmatched array of privileges that will elevate the experience of this celebration to unparalleled heights.”

Ameya Dabli, renowned celebrity singer, Maestro Music Curator, and Founder of AD Ventures Production, with a remarkable 1800+ concerts to his name, expressed his excitement, saying, "I have a special inclination toward music, in that too especially towards Gujarati Music. In the Great Indian Dandiya Festival, I aspire to bring out the best of Gujarati music for my audience. The Great Indian Dandiya Festival is not just an event; it's an immersive cultural experience that will resonate with the soul of India. I can't wait to share the stage with my fellow artists and create magical moments for our audience."

Divya Kumar, the versatile Bollywood Playback Singer from a musical family, shared, "Music is not just my profession but also, a way to connect with people’s souls. It is a great occasion for me to fill in the moments of people’s lives with soulful music. I believe music has the power to transcend boundaries, and that's exactly what we aim to do at this festival. We'll bring together diverse musical influences to create an unforgettable atmosphere."

Shruti Pathak, the dynamic and diverse Bollywood Playback Singer nominated for Filmfare and Screen Awards, added, "This festival is about celebrating our rich heritage while embracing diversity. It's an opportunity for all of us to unite through music and dance. As a part of Bollywood and be able to entertain my audience with thrilling music. I am very much excited to groove the occasion and bring my spark to the event. I have been known for my versatile signing and I aspire to bring in the same versatility of music at this event"

The festival will unfold against the backdrop of unrivaled grandeur at the Jio World Garden, renowned for hosting numerous successful gatherings. Attendees will immerse themselves in the delight of traditional dances such as Garba and Dandiya, accompanied by a musical fusion featuring the Punjabi Dhol, the Puneri Dhol, and captivating performances by diverse ethnic groups.

But "The Great Indian Dandiya Festival" is more than just music and dance. Festival-goers can indulge in delightful culinary experiences and explore vibrant flea markets within the "Flavorful Food & Vibrant Flea" section, ensuring there is something for everyone.

This event transcends boundaries, welcoming people of all communities and age groups, and fostering a sense of unity and camaraderie among attendees. It's an inclusive celebration that encourages people from various cultures to come together and revel in the festivities. The tickets for the festival can be exclusively booked via Paytm Insider on the Paytm platform.

About EVA LIVE

Eva Live promises to bring experiences to life. Drawing its strength from the most seasoned professionals in the Event IP Industry. Eva Live is creating the most enriching Event Intellectual Properties spanning festivals, concerts, and larger-than-life properties in diverse genres. Eva infuses vitality into every occasion and gathering. We are a dynamic hub of creativity, driving immersive Projects that spark passionate fan involvement and foster a strong sense of community across all endeavors.

About Hungama Digital Media Entertainment

Hungama, a pioneer in the digital entertainment industry, has been at the forefront of delivering joy and entertainment to billions of consumers across South Asia. With 25 years of expertise, Hungama continues to innovate and evolve, offering users a wide array of entertainment options through mobile, internet, IPTV, events, and digital IPs. With a vast library of over 45 million assets and a strong presence across 75 countries and 150+ platforms, Hungama is the go-to destination for unparalleled entertainment experiences.

https://www.hungama.org/

About AD Ventures Production:

AD Ventures Production was founded in 2017 to produce world-class events with corporate values for seamless execution. AD Ventures curates best-in-class event experiences and creates unique concepts to connect various stakeholders for appropriate brand recall. It provides a platform for brand communication and positioning, taking brands to new heights in marketing and engagement.

Their strong production infrastructure enables end-to-end services, making events memorable with maximum ROI for clients.

https://adventuresproduction.com/

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.

