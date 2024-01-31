Green Delight Innovations Gets 14.8 Million in Grants for Safer Periods Initiatives

Coimbatore, Jan-2024: Green Delight Innovations, under the brand name Bliss Naturals, is a company manufacturing a range of feminine hygiene products made from kenaf plant fiber. It is a bootstrapped startup started by two college students with the idea of utilizing plant fibers at their best for their final-year college project. They had an initial investment of 20,000 INR. Initially, they made sustainable fabrics with plant fibers but discovered these had great absorbing qualities. They have transformed their idea to make sustainable sanitary napkins for the better cause. They are thrilled to announce their fundraising of Rs.14.8 million in grants from various impactful organizations nationwide. This generous funding is earmarked for their noble endeavor: ensuring happy and comfortable periods for every woman.

It stands as a testament to their unwavering dedication to revolutionizing menstrual hygiene solutions. It will be instrumental in propelling this mission forward, enabling them to reach more individuals and create a lasting impact.

All the grants they have received till today offer a unique set of advantages, especially for their businesses with a strong focus on social impact, innovation, and sustainability.

The funds have helped them to increase their user base with effective marketing strategies and create awareness of the eco-friendly options offered. They also made efforts to build the team with the same perspective and work for the purpose together. Along with these investments, they are constantly evolving and modernizing their ideas to do better with their research and development team. This is the journey to working for the betterment every day with the help of these grant bodies.

They received grants from:

1. Grant: Tanseed 3.0

- Amount: 10 lakhs

- Organization: Tamil Nadu Government's Startup TN

2. Grant: Swachata Startup Challenge Grant

- Amount: 25 lakhs

- Organization: Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) and AFD

3. Grant: HDFC Parivartan Grant.

- Amount: 8 lakhs

- Organization: Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC)

4. Grant: Tvaran Accelerating Grant

- Amount: 20 lakhs

- Organization: CISCO CSR

5. Grant: Yash Entrepreneurs Program -

Technical Assistance under the Incubation Phase

- Amount: 10 lakhs

Milestone-Based Grant under Acceleration Phase

- Amount: 75 lakhs (to be deployed in tranches by 2024)

- Organization: USAID's MOMENTUM - Country and Global Leadership: India-Yash project

The MOMENTUM Country and Global Leadership: India-Yash project, led by Jhpiego, an affiliate of Johns Hopkins University, in partnership with Villgro Innovations Foundation, has seen the successful implementation of the Yash Entrepreneurs Program. Bliss Natural proudly stands out as one of the front-running startups chosen to be a part of the program's inaugural Cohort 1, which entailed comprehensive incubation and technical support. Their unwavering determination and dedication have not only earned them recognition but also positioned them as distinguished recipients of the milestone-based grant under the Acceleration phase of this pioneering program.

Villgro is one of India's pioneering incubators of social enterprises. Bliss Natural has been incubated with Villgro since 2022. Their support has been instrumental in receiving these grants, building strategies, and connecting mentors to them. They played a significant role in raising funds and in scaling up their business strategically.

In the dynamic landscape of startup financing, grants have emerged as a beacon of hope and empowerment for ventures aiming to make a positive impact. For Bliss Naturals, it's an absolute motivation and lightens up the confidence to continue bringing a positive impact to lives.

This is a very significant advantage that startups, with their non-equity nature, can have complete control over their vision, direction, and decision-making process. There is immense support received from Villgro. In addition, the grant support received from organizations like STARTUP TN, MoHUA, and AFD has been unwavering.

