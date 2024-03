'GRIHA SOBHA' housing initiative to give away 1000 homes to underprivileged families

Palakkad, Kerala, 9th March: Sri Kurumba Educational and Charitable Trust, that was established in 1994 by Mr PNC Menon and Mrs Sobha Menon to run various philanthropic projects (including the CSR programs of Sobha Ltd) has taken a significant stride towards providing secure and safe homes to the rural poor, totally free of charge. This initiative of Sobha Community Home Project – “Griha Sobha 2024”, provides free housing benefit to 220 women-led underprivileged families in Palakkad district, aiming to address the pressing issue of inadequate housing experienced by underprivileged families in India.

In the recent inauguration event, the Sri Kurumba Educational and Charitable Trust celebrated Griha Sobha 2024, the keys handover for its first set of 100 homes at no cost to the beneficiaries was concluded, and foundation stone laying was done for another 120 homes of the promised 1000 homes to women from resource-limited families. Of these 120 homes where foundation stone laying was done, 13 landless families have been provided with 5 cents of land each, upon which their homes will be constructed.

The event, held on March 9th, was graced by esteemed dignitaries, including Mrs Sobha Menon, Trustee, Sri Kurumba Educational and Charitable Trust and Mr. Ravi Menon, Chairman of Sobha Limited. The event also saw the presence of State Ministers, MLAs, MPs, leaders cutting across political parties, and various eminent dignitaries.

Mr. PNC Menon, Founder, SOBHA Group, a visionary, and the driving force behind Sri Kurumba Educational and Charitable Trust, expressed, “A home is more than just a shelter; it's a foundation for a better life. At Sri Kurumba Educational and Charitable Trust, we are committed to transforming lives through holistic social development, starting with the provision of housing security. We believe that by addressing the basic needs of individuals, we can create a ripple effect that positively impacts families, communities, and society at large.”

Through its Trust initiatives, Sobha Limited continues to make a meaningful and sustainable impact on the lives of the economically weaker sections, demonstrating its unwavering dedication to giving back to society.

