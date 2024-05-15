Grow your investment portfolio through trading with the user friendly interface of VT markets

National, 14 May 2024: As the South Asian region is experiencing a paradigm shift in its market dynamics, there has been a noticeable increase in the individuals opting to trade. However, not all individuals choosing to trade will have complete knowledge. Hence, it is advisable to look for a trading platform which can provide both the confidence and security, for buyers and sellers, through their comprehensive suite of trading tools and resources for making informed decisions.

VT Markets, a global multi-asset brokerage firm, is committed to making trading easy and accessible for all. Their goal is to provide traders with a transparent and reliable trading environment, which has even earned them a solid reputation over the past decade, for offering innovative products and services tailored to meet the requirements of every trader. Serving more than 400,000+ active trading clients across 160 nations, VT Markets has solidified its standing by overseeing an average daily trade volume exceeding 4 million transactions monthly. Traders can sign up for an account with VT Markets in a matter of minutes, with insights on real-time market data and educational resources that enable traders to make informed decisions.

With access to diverse preferences spanning from commodities, gold, and ETFs, VT Markets ensures traders have ample opportunities for diversification. VT Markets provides a range of platforms to cater to different preferences, including the renowned MetaTrader 4 and 5 platforms, along with WebTrader, WebTrader+, and their proprietary VT Markets app.

Commenting on the same, Ludovic Moncla, Head of Affiliates, VT Markets said “Our customers have always been a priority and therefore we are intensifying our efforts to simplify the trading process, to make it convenient for everyone to trade easily. Our aim is to empower both novices and experts, on their trading journeys by providing them with essential skills, customized tools, and dedicated customer support services”

VT Markets has partnered with TradingView to use its cutting-edge technology, ensuring that traders have access to the best resources available while making crucial trading decisions.VT Markets is dedicated to facilitating effortless trading experiences for their clients, surpassing the standards set by global financial regulators. They collaborate with multiple regulatory bodies, provide indemnity insurance, and partner with an AA-rated custodian bank to safeguard funds.

