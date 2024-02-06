Grozeo Launches in the UK with Inauguration at the House of Lords

London, UK - February 2, 2024 - Grozeo, a leading retail technology service provider, has etched its presence in the UK market with an extraordinary inauguration event at the historic House of Lords, Palace of Westminster, London, England.

The 30th of January, 2024, marked a historic occasion within the chambers of the House of Lords, as Baroness Angela Bray of Coln St Aldwyns presided over the unveiling of Grozeo, an avant-garde retail technology company poised to redefine the industry. This momentous event was graced by the illustrious presence of HRH Princess Katarina, whose regal touch symbolised the inauguration of this groundbreaking enterprise. The ceremony unfolded with enlightening speeches by Khaja Husain, the CEO of Grozeo, and Elvijs Plugis, the Chief Marketing Officer, who elucidated the profound impact this innovative company intends to make in commerce.

A Glimpse into Grozeo

Headquartered in the United Kingdom, Grozeo is a paragon of innovation and inclusivity in retail technology. In an era where e-commerce behemoths often overshadow local businesses, Grozeo emerges as a beacon of hope for enterprises of all sizes in the UK. At its core, Grozeo is propelled by a noble mission - the democratisation of technology. The company ensures that even those with limited financial means can access cutting-edge tools and solutions, levelling the playing field and offering smaller businesses the opportunity to survive and thrive in an increasingly digital landscape.

Grozeo's commitment extends beyond technology provision; it seeks to bridge the chasm between the virtual and physical retail worlds. The company offers affordable point-of-sale systems, state-of-the-art inventory management software, and advanced customer relationship tools. Grozeo envisions a future where retailers, regardless of size or financial constraints, can harness technology's power to enhance their operations and better serve their customers.

Distinguished Attendees

More than 200 guests graced the launch event at the House of Lords. The diverse guest list included high-ranking government officials, members of the nobility, high commissioners, royal family members, councillors, enterprising business developers, and prominent figures from the press. Notable attendees such as Grozeo's co-founder, Rafeeque Olikkathodi, Lord Taylor of Holbeach, Baroness Seema Kumar, Baroness Emma Nicholson, Lady Victoria Hervey, Karen Millen, Olivia Arben, Naomi and Haydn Isted, Rene Awambeng, Tina Harf, Sascha Lilic, Olga Balakleets, Islee Oliva de Salinas, Alex Bez, Noelle Reno, Zineb Faress, Dr Tunc and Sylvia Tiryaki, Olga Roh, Othman Alomeir, Natasha Arben, Charli Fisher, Jordan Stanford, Karlo Baker, Fernando Montano, Eda Sansel, Jose Zambrano, Brigitte and Ingo Othala, James Edward, Natalia Cassel, and the co-host of the evening, Grozeo ambassador and CEO and founder for the Parliamentary Society, Rebeca Riofrio, graced the event with their presence. This diverse assemblage underscored the widespread anticipation and enthusiasm surrounding Grozeo's vision and its transformative potential for the retail industry.

A Promising Future for Retail Technology



As Grozeo embarks on this exhilarating journey, it stands poised to reshape the retail technology landscape, democratise access to innovation, and nurture an environment where businesses of all dimensions can flourish. The House of Lords launch event marked just the beginning, heralding a new era in retail technology. Grozeo, with its noble mission and visionary leadership, proudly assumes the mantle of leadership in this revolution.

For more information about Grozeo and its innovative solutions, please visit their website at www.grozeo.com and follow them on social media at www.instagram.com/grozeo_

Grozeo's grand unveiling at the House of Lords will undoubtedly be remembered as a historic moment in the annals of retail technology. At this moment, innovation, inclusivity, and transformation converged to pave the way for a brighter future in commerce.

Contact

Elvijs Plugis

Chief Marketing Officer

Grozeo (UK)

elvijs@grozeo.co.uk

