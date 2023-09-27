Grozeo Reshapes Retail Technology at ReTechCon 2023

Mumbai — September 27, 2023 — Grozeo, the visionary retail technology company based in the United Kingdom committed to democratising technology for a social cause, made a significant impact at the Retail Technology Conclave 2023 (ReTechCon 2023) held at JW Marriott Mumbai Sahar from September 26 to 27. The event, attended by CEOs, CTOs, technology service providers, and retail technology experts, served as a platform for Grozeo to showcase its innovative solutions and transformative business model.

Grozeo's presence at ReTechCon 2023 was marked by booth 3A, where they engaged with industry professionals and enthusiasts. In addition to their booth, Grozeo's CEO and Co-founder, Khaja Hussain, delivered an insightful speech at the event, sharing the company's vision and mission.

ReTechCon, the country's largest congregation of retail technology leaders, offered the ideal backdrop for Grozeo to introduce its revolutionary approach to retail technology. Grozeo recognises that financial constraints should allow businesses to adopt technology, and its mission is to help retailers of all sizes leverage technological advancements to stay competitive against e-commerce giants.

One of Grozeo's primary objectives is to empower neighbourhood stores to bridge the gap between online and offline shopping experiences. The company achieves this by providing affordable and accessible technology solutions, including user-friendly point-of-sale systems, inventory management software, customer relationship management tools, and online platforms.

Furthermore, Grozeo offers comprehensive training and support programs to help retailers optimise their technology usage and enhance their customer service skills. This ensures that retailers can compete with e-commerce giants on convenience and deliver exceptional shopping experiences.

Grozeo's commitment to democratising technology aligns with its belief in the importance of vibrant local businesses in fostering thriving communities. By empowering retailers with the tools they need to succeed, Grozeo contributes to preserving unique local cultures, strengthening local economies, and promoting community pride.

In addition to its mission, Grozeo unveiled its innovative Peer Merchants Cooperative Retail Model at ReTechCon 2023. This unique business model transforms traditional retailers into digital marketplaces, allowing them to extend their product offerings beyond their physical inventory. Retailers, regardless of their size, can act as miniature vertical marketplaces within their specific business categories.

This cooperative retail model benefits both customers and retailers. Shoppers gain access to a broader selection of products from their favourite local stores, enhancing their shopping experience. Retailers can generate additional revenue by promoting products from peer merchants without investing in extra inventory. This collaborative approach also strengthens the local economy by fostering a network of businesses that mutually support and encourage each other.

To implement this concept seamlessly, Grozeo has developed a state-of-the-art digital platform that integrates with each retailer's existing systems. This platform handles inventory management, product listings, payments, and local delivery logistics. A robust recommendation and search system enhances the customer experience, while digital marketing tools help retailers promote their expanded product range.

In conclusion, Grozeo's presence at ReTechCon 2023 showcased its commitment to democratising technology and transforming the retail landscape. By empowering retailers with affordable solutions and innovative business models, Grozeo aims to create thriving local communities and preserve the vitality of small businesses in the face of technological disruption.

About Grozeo:

Grozeo is a pioneering force in the retail technology sector based in the United Kingdom, dedicated to empowering retailers with innovative solutions that drive growth, efficiency, and customer satisfaction. With a relentless commitment to staying at the forefront of technology, Grozeo delivers cutting-edge products and services that help retailers thrive in an increasingly competitive marketplace.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Elvijs Plugis

Chief Marketing Officer, Grozeo

Email: Elvijs@grozeo.co.uk

To learn more about Grozeo and its revolutionary retail technology solutions, please visit www.grozeo.com.

