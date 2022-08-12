GryffinDAO, Avalanche, THORChain: The 3 DeFi Coins to Help in the Bear Market

Investors are experiencing an uneasy time due to the contraction in the cryptocurrency market.Over this period, where even the big coins are losing value, experts and analysts emphasize that investors can find various buying opportunities. Stating that the bear market is actually a productive process, investors say that the purchases to be made in this period can bring serious profits in the short and medium terms.

GryffinDAO (GDAO): Will Shake the Bear Market

Investment experts state that this process, which gives the opportunity to buy the dip, is about to end. It is said that the bullish wave is inevitable in the cryptocurrency market, which will start a bull rally after this bear market. During this period, investors who began to show interest in new projects such as GryffinDAO (GDAO) stated that the projects that will start the pre-sale process are far less of a risk and great potential.

GryffinDAO (GDAO) is being developed as a comprehensive ecosystem that can offer solutions to everyone in the DeFi field. This project, which is planned on BNB Smart Chain technology, manages to attract the attention of investors thanks to its financial planning. Developed as a deflationary token, GDAO, which reduces its supply by burning a certain amount in transactions, aims to protect the token’s value in this way.

GryffinDAO (GDAO) is mainly focused on decentralization. The decentralized management involved through the staking program has a say in all decision making concerning the project’s future.

GryffinDAO (GDAO), as a broad ecosystem, allows users to transact with the lowest costs. In addition, it provides security in transactions with the Proof of Stake verification mechanism.

Avalanche (AVAX): Way Faster Than Bear Market Can Catch

When it comes to cryptocurrency and blockchain technology, mining is one of the first activities that come to mind. Crypto mining is done by decrypting cryptographic ciphers. Miners are rewarded with the token they mine. These operations are usually performed with video cards (GPU) and ASIC devices. Only a tiny fraction of the thousands of tokens in operation today are suitable for mining.

Avalanche (AVAX) is one of those digital assets that cannot be mined.

The Avalanche (AVAX) coin is only used in building a blockchain network with practical secure applications.

It has an eye-catching performance in terms of processing speed. All transactions with AVAX take around 2-3 seconds. In Ethereum (ETH), which is described as the most popular altcoin, it can be up to 5-6 minutes. According to statements made by expert economists and blockchain developers, AVAX is much more energy-efficient than BTC and ETH. The demand for the coin is therefore relatively high. The most significant function of the AVAX token is to secure the network and create new networks.

GryffinDAO (GDAO) is being developed as a comprehensive ecosystem that can offer solutions to everyone in the DeFi field.

THORChain (RUNE): Overtakes the Giants of the Market with its Features

The mainnet version ofTHORChain (RUNE)introduces a host of new features that bridge the gap between CEX and DEX exchange trading and enables decentralized trading between assets on different chains.

THORChain (RUNE) solves the problem of cross-chain asset swapping, which has been a huge problem for years with THORNodes -a very complex but perfect mechanism.

After the recent crypto crash and the transfer of BTCs from Bitcoin mining to exchanges, prices have declined considerably. According to the latest data from CoinMarketCap, RUNE is currently trading at $1.87 and ranks as the 65th best cryptocurrency.

The cryptocurrency market may be in a slump, but that doesn’t mean you should avoid investing in digital assets altogether. GryffinDAO (GDAO), Avalanche (AVAX), and THORChain (RUNE) all have the potential to provide significant returns in the long run.

GryffinDAO (GDAO)

Presale:https://fly.gryffindao.com

Website:http://gryffindao.com/

Telegram:https://t.me/GryffinDAO_Official

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/ editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/ subscribe to the contents of the article/advertisement and/or views expressed herein.

The reader is further advised that Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions.

Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the views, opinions, announcements, declarations, affirmations etc., stated/featured in same. The decision to read hereinafter is purely a matter of choice and shall be construed as an express undertaking/guarantee in favour of Hindustan Times of being absolved from any/ all potential legal action, or enforceable claims. The content may be for information and awareness purposes and does not constitute a financial advice.