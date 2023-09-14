GS Caltex Launches Kixx Smart Bike Stations in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 13: GS Caltex, a leading name in the automotive lubricants industry, is proud to announce the launch of its flagship service centers, Kixx Smart Bike Stations, at Kondapur in Hyderabad. With decades of experience, GS Caltex has consistently delivered top-notch lubricants for various automotive and industrial applications. This strategic initiative marks a significant milestone for GS Caltex as it reaffirms its commitment to providing unparalleled service excellence to motorcycle enthusiasts in the region.

The grand inauguration of the Kixx Smart Bike Station took place, today and was attended by esteemed members of the GS Caltex India Pvt Ltd, including Rajesh Nagar (MD & CEO), K Madhu Mohan (GM - Marketing), and Deep Malhotra (GM - Retail). This momentous occasion symbolizes GS Caltex's dedication to elevating the standards of motorcycle maintenance and servicing while fostering growth within the mechanic community.

The Kixx Smart Bike Stations by GS Caltex are set to revolutionize the motorcycle service industry in Hyderabad. This Smart Bike Station model will be replicated across India in many cities. In the first phase of this ambitious project, GS Caltex plans to open 25 exclusive service stations, followed by an additional 50 stores in phase 2. This expansion is a testament to GS Caltex's vision of providing top-notch service to motorcycle owners across the city.

Rajesh Nagar, MD & CEO of GS Caltex India Pvt Ltd, commented, “We are excited to introduce the Kixx Smart Bike Stations in Hyderabad, which represent a significant leap forward in the motorcycle service industry. Our goal is to offer customers an unparalleled service experience by ensuring standardized working procedures, highly trained and skilled staff, and the use of the highest quality lubricants.”

K Madhu Mohan, GM - Marketing, added, “The Kixx Smart Bike Stations will serve as hubs of innovation, offering motorcycle owners a one-stop solution for all their servicing needs. We are confident that this initiative will not only benefit our customers but also empower the local mechanic community by providing them with access to advanced training and tools.”

Deep Malhotra, GM - Retail, emphasized the importance of these service stations in enhancing the overall customer experience, saying, “At GS Caltex, we believe that our customers deserve nothing but the best. With the launch of the Kixx Smart Bike Stations, we aim to set a new industry benchmark for service quality and customer satisfaction.”

The Kixx Smart Bike Stations will cater to a wide range of motorcycle brands and models, offering services such as oil changes, tune-ups, diagnostics, and more. Customers can expect a seamless and hassle-free experience, backed by GS Caltex's decades of expertise in automotive lubricants.

GS Caltex invites all motorcycle enthusiasts in Hyderabad to experience the future of motorcycle servicing at the Kixx Smart Bike Stations. With a commitment to excellence, innovation, and customer satisfaction, GS Caltex is ready to raise the bar for motorcycle service standards in the region.

GS Caltex India, a 100% subsidiary of GS Caltex Corporation, South Korea, was established on 2nd February 2010 in India, with its registered office in Mumbai. The company specializes in providing high-quality premium lubricants manufactured from its own group II plus base oils, imported from the renowned Yeosu Refinery in South Korea. GS Caltex India's operations span across the entire country, with strategically located warehouses catering to the needs of its valued customers. The brand proudly supplies its premium lubricants to esteemed businesses, including major OEMs like Kia Motors, Volvo Construction, Hyundai Motors, Hyundai Construction, Kohler, Ajax, Doosan, Indus Towers, Putzmeister, Puzzolana, and many others.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.

