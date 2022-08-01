GSFC University: Student-centric, Industry-driven, Opportunity-oriented

GSFC University has emerged to be a University of repute, thriving with emerging courses and programs, and innovative activities and events with a rich academic ambience. It has established itself as a Compact & Boutique University on one hand, while agile and inclusive eco-system. By all means, the University does not compromise on scholastic deficiency. Industry focus is the utmost differentiating ingredient in the entire Teaching-Learning landscape at the University.

There are three key levers which make the University distinct from other universities.

Student-centric:

-Focus on developing latent potentials of the students by forming a President’s Meritorius Group of brilliant students through a unique initiative called PINUPS (President’s Initiative for Nurturing Unlimited Potentials of Students). Students are exposed to the world by experiential and enriching activities.

-Students are supported to organize activities on their own with a guiding support that helps to hone various managerial skills necessary for being successful professionals.

-Start-up and Incubation support to their ideas which have commercial potentials through our own Section 8 company called GUIITAR Council which is recognized for SSIP, Deptt. Of Education, Govt. of Gujarat and approved as Nodal Centre, Industries Commissionarate, Govt. of Gujarat.

-State-of-art infrastructural facilities with labs and class-rooms for imparting quality education to the students.

-Sports and curricular activities through Student Managed clubs under Vibrant Pot of activities which develops holisitic personality.

-Participation in various co-curricular and extra-curricular activities offers extra-credits making the students’ academic profile stronger for future career opportunities.

-Safe and healthy environment for students’ well-being with 24*7 medical facilities, green and clean campus.

Industry-driven:

-Interlacing of theory and practice following a Medical College Concept where students encounter real life business situations to enhance their knowledge and skills.

-Student internship every semester enables the students for industry-oriented learning which makes them distinct from the students of other universities.

-Faculty industrial internship helps to impart industry practices in the class-rooms.

-MoUs with various companies strengthens the connect with Industry which helps to bring industry focus on campus.

-30% of faculties come from Industry for teaching and training the students making the academics rich in knowledge and skills.

-50% of members of the Board of Studies and Academic Council are from Industry which make the curriculum industry oriented.

-Immersive learning through Hands-on workshops, visits to Plants and processes which gives rich exposure on various facets of Industry.

Career-oriented:

-Courses and programs of emerging relevance which create employment opportunity to students.

-Focus on Skills development helps to multiply career opportunities to students.

-Active Placement Cell which supports the students for better placement opportunities in Industry.

-Guidance on further education after the graduation in India and abroad by eminent academic partners enables students to get admission in reputed universities.

-Huge support for being a Start-up entrepreneur through Incubation to ideas by our Section 8 company called GUIITAR Council creates another option for successful career.

-Campus itself is a rarity which invigorates body, mind and soul with its lush green environ, particularly having 400 years old Banyan Tree creating a soulful opportunity beyond the classroom to connect one with his or her higher self.

Our Distinct Programs:

(A) Fire, Environment, Health & Safety

The University is the only University in the state to offer B.Tech (Fire & Environment, Health, Safety Engineering) with the handsome infrastructure on Fire & Safety in co-operation with GSFC Ltd and State-of-the-art laboratories coming up with the support of Airport Authority of India. The University is poised to be the Centre of Excellence in the area of Fire & safety in the coming time. In order to meet the emerging demand for Fire & Safety Professionals, the University has started few more programs – B.Sc (Fire & Industrial Safety), and Post-Graduate Diploma in Industrial Safety from the Academic Year 2021-22. The recent incidents of fire in schools, hospitals, theaters etc have revealed the lack of compliances. Hence, the State Government has come out with a regulation which would open up huge employment opportunities for Fire & Safety professionals. The University aims to prepare best of the professionals using State-of-the Art resources.

(B) Business Analytics

This is another area the growth of which is expected to be very high in India as well as at the global level. As the various sectors are demanding professionals who can apply analytic tools, the University is eying on creating such professionals. Hence, BBA in Business Analytics Program is commenced from the Academic Year 2021-22. The University plans to collaborate with Industry Partners and rope in Industry Professionals in teaching the discipline. This will enhance the value of the program and placement opportunities for the students not only in India but abroad also.

(C) Mechanical Engineering with Smart Manufacturing and Robotics & Automation

The University is revamping its existing B.Tech (Mechanical Engineering) Program by introducing Smart Manufacturing, Robotics & Automation. This will help the students to become Industry-ready and bring them new skill set which would help them to progress in their career path. As the future of manufacturing sector lies in Industry 4.0, such specializations will directly put the students into the domain with high potential for career growth.

(D) Cyber Security

The present B.Tech (Computer Science Engineering) Program is strengthened with the introduction of new specialization – Cyber Security. Since there is a huge growing demand for Cyber Security professionals, the program will give a cutting-edge to CSE students. They will have better career opportunities in the field of Computer Science in terms of work and remuneration.

(E) Applied Science

The School of Science at the University plants to start Industrial Chemistry & Microbiology at the B.Sc level, while Industrial Microbiology at the M.Sc level from the year 2021-22. As these sectors are growing rapidly, there is a huge demand for such professionals in these sectors. With the latest laboratories and strong Industry connect, GSFC University emerges as the destination of education.

All our efforts are directed towards building buoyant future for our students. We ensure that students do not miss any opportunity to grow and make a distinct life in this competitive world. Needless to say, students’ aspirations are our ambitions.

