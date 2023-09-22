GSS Training Center Achieves CompEx Accreditation, Offers Franchise Opportunities

India, 22nd September, 2023: In a significant milestone for GSS Training Centre in Kochi, India, the institution has achieved accreditation from CompEx (Competency Ex Scheme), the internationally recognized scheme for validating the competency of personnel working in potentially explosive atmospheres. This accreditation solidifies GSS Training Centre's commitment to workplace safety and personnel competency, securing its position as the first licensed training facility of its kind in India.

Diverse Accreditations for Comprehensive Training:

Beyond CompEx, GSS Training Centre boasts an impressive array of additional prestigious accreditations. Alongside CompEx, the centre holds accreditations from OPITO (Offshore Petroleum Industry Training Organization), LEEA (Lifting Equipment Engineers Association), NEBOSH (National Examination Board in Occupational Safety and Health - Gold Learning Partner), ECITB (Engineering Construction Industry Training Board), CISRS (Construction Industry Scaffolders Record Scheme), and IMO STCW (Standards of Training, Certification, and Watchkeeping), making it a one-stop destination for comprehensive industrial skills training.

GSS Training Centre takes great pride in its mission to empower individuals and industries with the skills and knowledge they need to excel in today's dynamic and competitive landscape. With an ever-evolving industrial sector, it is crucial to stay updated with the latest safety and competency standards. This is precisely where the value of CompEx and the other accreditations held by the GSS Training Centre comes into play.

Empowering Graduates Globally:

GSS Training Centre's vision extends far beyond national borders. With the rapidly growing global energy sector offering immense opportunities, GSS has set an ambitious goal of preparing 10,000 graduates for this thriving industry within the next three years. The global energy sector knows no bounds, and GSS is dedicated to bridging the gap between education and industry needs on a worldwide scale.

The energy industry, including oil and gas, renewable energy, and related fields, is in constant demand for skilled and competent professionals. To meet this demand, the GSS Training Centre is actively inviting franchises not only in India's tier-one cities but also in various international locations. This expansion is a testament to our commitment to empowering graduates with the skills and knowledge necessary to excel in the lucrative energy sector, contributing not only to their individual success but also to the industry's overall growth.

State-of-the-Art Training Environment:

A key factor that sets the GSS Training Centre apart is its state-of-the-art infrastructure. Our training facility in Kochi spans over 60,000 square feet and offers world-class amenities. This ensures an ideal learning environment for trainees, providing them with the best tools and resources for success. Our commitment to excellence in training and safety aligns seamlessly with the missions of our accredited organizations.

Each accreditation held by the GSS Training Centre represents a commitment to promoting workplace safety and certifying personnel competency according to the highest industry standards. Whether it's OPITO, LEEA, NEBOSH, ECITB, CISRS, or IMO STCW, each certification signifies our dedication to ensuring that individuals are not only qualified but also excel in their respective roles, contributing to safer and more efficient workplaces.

Join the Expanding Network:

As part of our ongoing commitment to growth and excellence, GSS Training is embarking on an ambitious expansion plan. This expansion includes reaching out to countries like Qatar and the UAE, where the energy sector is flourishing. Additionally, we have plans to establish a presence in multiple international locations.

The centre warmly welcomes franchise opportunities to join its rapidly growing global network. If you are passionate about education, and safety, and want to make a positive impact on the workforce, GSS Training Centre offers exciting opportunities for you to be part of our mission.

Addressing the Talent Shortage:

According to a study analysis by Accenture, the energy industry is poised to experience a severe talent shortage of up to 40,000 competent workers by 2025. This looming shortage underscores the critical importance of organizations like the GSS Training Centre, which are dedicated to preparing the next generation of skilled professionals. By offering comprehensive training and accreditation programs, the GSS Training Centre is not only addressing this talent gap but also contributing to the growth and safety of the energy sector.

Contact Information:

Website: https://gss-training.com/

Phone: +918113811133

Email: booking@gss-training.com

For inquiries, bookings, or further information, please feel free to visit our website, contact us by phone, or reach out via email. We look forward to assisting you on your journey to excellence in industrial skills training and workplace safety. Together, let's elevate the industrial skills training landscape, establishing new benchmarks for excellence and safety across CompEx, OPITO, LEEA, NEBOSH, ECITB, CISRS, and IMO STCW accreditations. With your partnership, we can empower individuals and industries worldwide, ensuring a safer and more competent workforce for the future.

