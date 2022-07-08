GTF on a New High: From Single Student to 100,000 Traders in the Making

Fancy the rush of adrenaline that stock markets offer? An increasing number of people with a passion for numbers are turning to stock trading as a means to make some money or as a career path to becoming a successful trader.

But, the learning curve towards becoming a trader can be steep, especially for those who are just getting started as you need to have practical knowledge and the right skills and confidence that will let you trade with your own money and also with those of your client base.

A high calibre course in trading equips you with the right skills to be on the market floor as you gain exposure to profitable trading strategies and techniques that help maximise gains and manage risks on the stock portfolio. In such courses, the instructors’ vintage in terms of both experience and past track record can make a big difference to your learning. Furthermore, how the course is structured, the quality of learning tools and the overall facilities at the institute can become big differentiators in the long run.

In this domain, Get Together Institute of Finance (GTF) offers professional education that helps you learn the art of investing through an array of tailor-made courses. Started in 2015, the institute was established to offer stock trading information to those who came out of daunting experiences of losing money in stock market trades.

Why GTF Get Together Institute of Finance (GTF) offers professional education that helps you learn the art of investing through an array of tailor-made courses.

Founded in 2015 by Arun Singh Tanwar and Sooraj Singh Gurjar in Jaipur with just one single student, GTF has grown into one of the best stock market trading institutes in the country with 10,000 active GTF users, 1,00,000 elementary users and more than a million followers on various social media platforms.

GTF offers a lifetime mentorship support system, wherein each student is paired with an individual mentor at the time of enrolment who is tasked with resolving all kinds of queries of the student, as well as sharing research and providing an avenue for open interactions. All the mentors selected at GTF are experts in understanding the psychology of the market and have the capability to prepare students to excel in the field of trading and to become master-class chart readers by promoting doubtless learning with utmost efficiency.

https://youtu.be/prdj90uP-Ls

Predicting the ebbs and flows of the stock market isn’t a game of guesswork. Students at GTF are provided with strategies and master guidance to understand the advanced price action concepts with the theories of demand and supply. Those enrolling in courses are taught how to trade in the stock market using technical analysis based on chart reading techniques (trading in the zone), which can be applied perfectly to equity, forex, currency, commodities etc. Armed with these skills, students stand strong and calm even in the face of a volatile market.

At GTF, each enrolled student gets access to premium and private trading communities that share content related to current price actions and market view. Besides access to a premium trade community and a mentor, students at GTF also get opportunities for better learning and growth through addition to a specific group of their batchmates. The continuous and open interaction helps students in broadening their vision and understanding of the concepts better. Students at GTF are provided with strategies and master guidance to understand the advanced price action concepts with the theories of demand and supply.

The courses

GTF has a basket of exclusive courses to suit different needs, whether you want to be a trader to multiply your own money or whether you wish to take this up as a profession. The courses are specially designed to provide traders and investors with the right professional education that can help them learn the art of investing through unique and methodological planning.

The popular Trading in the Zone course is an equity cash market course that helps a beginner to become an expert in the world of trading. Another popular course is GTF Options, which has specially been designed for those who want to make a career in options trading as it provides traders with rule-based strategies in order to identify their own entry and exit points in the options market. Over a period of 15 days, they are taught how to calculate options premium with the help of Option Greeks, whether the options premium is cheap or expensive, when to be an option buyer and when to be a seller.

The GTF Options Trader course also introduces traders to the benefit of options writing, providing a solid skill set, and the knowledge required to attain a superior competitive edge in this fast-paced market. One of the most important aspects of options trading is knowing when to buy and when to sell and this course equips you with the right skills to do just that. If you wish to make your foray into the world of trading, investing or a career in the stock market, GTF is exactly what you need.

Another popular option is GTF Combo, which offers a combination of both the Trading in the Zone and the GTF Options course. Here, aspiring traders are taught to earn returns through regular trading in the stock market as well as capture the Options Trading Market through technical analysis and rule-based strategies. It is a 45-day course, where, the focus of the first month is on Trading in Zone, the next 15 days are reserved for the Options course while six weeks to two months are required to practice.

https://youtu.be/Wg7qh6Xjh18

So, if you wish to make your foray into the world of trading, investing or a career in the stock market, GTF is exactly what you need. The institute has a deep focus on in-depth learning and are ISO certified and have mentors with NISM regulation. Register at GTF today!

You can find out more about GTF on their website, YouTube channel, Telegram and Instagram handles.

Disclaimer: This article has been created on behalf of the brand by the HTBS team.