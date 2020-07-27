Guard your loved ones with a range of home sanitization products from Asian Paints

brand-stories

Updated: Jul 27, 2020 17:47 IST

Delhi-based businessman Balwinder Singh runs a children’s toys store in the busy Jhandewalan cycle market. The lockdown and closure of schools has resulted in an unprecedented spurt in sales of outdoor toys like kiddie slides and trampolines.

“I have to start going to the shop and am meeting a lot of people every day who come to buy toys for their children. But I am scared to bring any infection back home because my elderly parents live with us,” he says.

With the country starting to emerge from the lockdown and the economy still reeling from the aftermath of the nationwide shut down, this is a dilemma that many millennials living in big cities like Delhi and Mumbai are facing. People need to step out of the safety of their homes for the sake of livelihood.

The number of people getting infected with Covid-19 is only hitting new highs with every passing week and the country slowly opening up, the Singhs want to make sure their living space is cleaned well to prevent the spread of germs. His parents suffer from co-morbidities and they want to take due precautions.

“We all need to get back to work and our best defence against the virus is proper sanitization. While there are many products available in the market, I was looking for a brand I can trust,” he says.

This is when he came across the Viroprotek range of home sanitization products from Asian Paints. “Asian Paints is a household name and we have been using their products for generations. I am completely assured of the quality and their strict safety standards,” he added

Asian paints has been a trusted name under the ‘home care’ domain since 1942 and is a leader in the paint industry as it caters to the needs of scores of households in over 60 countries. From taking care of your home, the company has now diversified into creating a new range of products: Ones that take care of the individuals living in these homes.

As more and more people start stepping out and workplaces start functioning with limited staff strength, improved hand hygiene and sanitization of common areas is the way forward till a cure is found for the pandemic and a defence barrier, in the form of a vaccine is released.

The Viroprotek range promises to be the ‘pehredaar’ of your family. Launched in May 2020, Asian Paints has come out with two categories to start with: Spray sanitizers and hand sanitizers. Together, these offer protection from germs and viruses for exposed parts of the body like hands and also various areas of the home like door handles and ring bells.

The spray sanitizer variant can be used to disinfect all common areas at home, including both hard non-porous surfaces like door handles, remote controls, mobile phones, delivery packages and soft porous surfaces like sofas and curtains. It’s simple to use. Just spray the surface with the sanitizer and leave it for 90 seconds for the germs to die. There is no need to wipe off or rinse.

The Viroprotek Advanced hand sanitizer kills 99.9 percent of germs and viruses and contains soothing clove oil fragrance. It comes in two variants – one containing 66 per cent alcohol and the other with 75 per cent alcohol – and is available in different sized packages.

All the products are also available in bulk packs and can easily be ordered on the Asian Paints website www.asianpaints.com for home delivery. The company has also started safe painting services with improved safety protocols and enhanced supervision in these unprecedented times.

Go ahead and get the ‘pehredaar’ that your home & family needs.