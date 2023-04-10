Guess which IPL team Ishita Gupta is supporting? “No es secreto” says the Gen Z

The Indian Premier League is one of the biggest and most exciting sporting events in the world, drawing in millions of fans from all over the globe. With the start of the new IPL season, it is no surprise that the excitement is palpable. One of the biggest questions on everyone's mind is which team their favorite celebrities are supporting.

Gen Z superstar Ishita Gupta has been making waves in the entertainment industry since she first appeared in IPL 2012 under Shahrukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment. When asked which team she is supporting this season, Ishita confirmed that it is no secret that she is rooting for Kolkata Knight Riders.

Despite KKR's disappointing start to the season, losing their first match against Punjab Kings, Ishita's support for the team remains unwavering. With the match against Royal Challengers Bangalore at their home ground of Eden Gardens, the team turned things around and secured the much-needed win.

Ishita's love for KKR may come as no surprise to her fans, as the team has always been associated with Shahrukh Khan, who is not only the owner of the team, but also a former boss and therefore a permanent mentor to the young star. Speaking on her experience of working with the Bollywood icon, " Ishita stated that it was a dream come true for her. She praised Shahrukh Khan not only for his talent as an actor but also for his kindness and generosity as a human being. “He is not only a talented actor but also an incredible human being. I learned so much from him during my time at Red Chillies Entertainment and it was an experience that I will always cherish,” said Ishita.

With Ishita's support, Kolkata Knight Riders will undoubtedly feel the love and encouragement of their fans as they take on their opponents in the upcoming matches. As the IPL season progresses, fans will continue to keep a close eye on their favorite celebrities and which teams they are supporting. One thing is for sure, with such passionate support for their teams, this season is sure to be an unforgettable one.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.

