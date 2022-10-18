Gujarat's 1st 100% solar-powered villa project, GPP ONE, launched near Ahmedabad

India, 18th October 2022: Aptly called Green Panther Properties, this Ahmedabad-based company, through its Nature Villa project called GPP ONE on the 70-meter wide Narmada Canal, is building a limited-edition, eco-luxurious community purely on the principles of sustainability and coexistence.

Imagine living in a community with the freshest air possible, surrounded by greenery that is rich with biodiversity, and run entirely by clean energy and water. In short, a space that provides a guilt-free, authentic farmhouse experience where all your stress just melts away.

A truly unique concept, GPP ONE also has provision for rainwater harvesting with a dozen water-harvesting bore wells helping replenish the groundwater reserve.

For much of humanity, these bare necessities of life have become a ‘luxury’ due to mindless indulgences over the years. Problems of global warming such as water scarcity, urban floods, air, water and soil pollution, etc. plague the cities. A few harsh facts:

Almost the entire global population (99%) breathes air that exceeds safe limits for pollution. (Source: WHO, April 2022)

Water scarcity could displace 700 million individuals by 2030 globally. (Source: UNICEF)

Almost 50% of Earth's original forest cover is gone, much of it was destroyed within the past 3 decades. (Source: World Resources Report)

GREEN PANTHER PROPERTIES BRINGS A MUCH-NEEDED CHANGE TO HOW SUSTAINABILITY’S APPROACHED IN RESIDENTIAL REAL ESTATE

"The solution to this looming problem is Sustainable Natural Living” believes Mr. Amit Rao, the founder of GREEN PANTHER PROPERTIES. Ahmedabad-based real estate developer Green Panther Properties is leading from the front in combating these issues through its project GPP ONE, just 35 minutes from the city. A place where one can enjoy the luxuries of a good life, yet deeply rooted in the values of sustainability and coexistence.

Mr. Rao states, “Through our project GPP ONE, we aim to redefine how projects based on sustainability and coexistence are built. For starters, the entire project will be powered with Solar Energy with a 100 KW solar plant. Additionally, solar panels on each villa will further strengthen the clean and green infrastructure. The 24-meter high water tank will ensure huge savings of space and power as every home will get high-pressure water flow through a centralised power pump, which in turn is powered by solar. So, electricity and water are technically free at GPP ONE.”

They have beautifully captured their vision in their project film:www.youtube.com/watch?v=MJCctBrpYAY

For those wondering what GREEN PANTHER means, a 'Green Panther' is someone who champions the protection of nature and takes action for it. The philosophy behind GREEN PANTHER PROPERTIES is that all of us can be 'Green Panthers' and do our part to help the environment. Starting by simply building genuine respect for the earth and all living beings.

A lot of business enterprises have already committed towards the United Nation’s initiative of Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) awareness for reducing carbon footprint among organizations. With residential real estate companies like Green Panther Properties following suit it will be a major boost for India in reaching the committed net-zero target by 2070.

Luxury in Harmony with Values of Sustainability & Coexistence

The commitment of Green Panther Properties towards sustainability does not compromise with the luxury quotient and its project is loaded with amenities one would love to experience in an authentic farmhouse.

“Our eco-luxurious Nature Villas are set on expansive plots starting from 2000 square yards, just like an ideal farmhouse should be. The Nature Villas are bespoke with amenities based on the member’s preference. This includes a private garden, a tunnel house, a swimming pool, a shack house, a water body, and a poly net house to grow their own food. Each villa is Vastu-compliant with no south-facing villas, and in sync with the sun, water, wind, and your energy consumption”, Mr Rao explains the flagship project by GREEN PANTHER PROPERTIES.

AN IDEAL TOPOGRAPHY FOR COEXISTENCE OF LIVING

“The location of GPP ONE is of special importance. After visiting and meticulously considering hundreds of options, we arrived at this unique location that proved to be the most promising setting for the nature living concept.” shares Mr Rao.

GPP ONE is located at a pristine location on the 70m wide Narmada Main Canal, just 3 minutes from the main Kadi Dam waterfall. The popular Thol Lake and Bird Sanctuary are 15 minutes away. The landscape itself is unique being surrounded by water bodies on three sides, including a one-acre natural lake, with a forest on the fourth. This green topography is bound to attract birds and other faunas.

SUSTAINABLY DESIGNED FOR THE AGES

GPP ONE is designed in adherence to the Platinum Rating by INDIAN GREEN BUILDING COUNCIL (IGBC) and is currently in the process of seeking official certification. GREEN PANTHER PROPERTIES has also been awarded the 'Best Sustainability Developer' by Global Sustainability Leadership Awards.

Considering the plethora of green measures taken by Green Panther Properties in their project GPP ONE, one hopes that more and more residential real estate companies adopt sustainable and green development practices across their projects.

To know more about Green Panther Properties and their project GPP ONE, visitwww.greenpanther.in or give a call at +91 93888 88826.

