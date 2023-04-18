Gunjan IVF World – Creating the miracle of life!

Creating a tiny sprout of life, nurturing it from within your own body until it comes in your lap as a gorgeous little baby is a magnificent experience. It is an emotional joyride for parents to be and once the baby enters the world, the lives of the parents changes forever.

Although bringing a child into the world is a natural process by design, it may not happen in the natural way for as many as 15% of the aspiring parents due to a number of reasons. However, with the advent of assisted reproductive technology such as IVF, these couples can now fulfill their dreams of having a baby.

When Dr.Gunjan Gupta, an accomplished Gynaecologist worked as a Clinical Fellow in the United Kingdom specializing in treatments for Infertility, IVF and Laparoscopy, she got to witness how technology could aid couples who have had difficulty conceiving and help them create their own little miracles and she resolved to bring these treatments to India.

Joining hands with Dr.Gupta to bring her noble vision to reality were Dr.Pradyot Kumar Govil, her husband and highly experienced Neurosurgeon from AIIMS, Delhi and Gaurav Singhai, who quit his successful IT career as a Product Manager. Together, the trio dreamed of and worked tirelessly towards creating a world class Fertility and IVF center in Indirapuram, Ghaziabad that not only gave hope to childless couples but also gave them their bundle of joy they were longing for. The result of their efforts is Gunjan IVF World - Khushiyon Ki Goonj which was born in November 2016.

Gunjan IVF World’s Success Story:

Within two years of its inception, over five hundred couples realized their parenthood dreams under Gunjan IVF World’s care. It has performed more than five thousand IVF treatments till date. Gunjan IVF World is known for its H.E.A.R.T (High success rate, Experienced doctors and team, Affordable, Reliable and Transparent.

It opened its second branch in Meerut in 2019. In 2021, Gunjan IVF World opened its third branch in Janakpuri, West Delhi. In 2022, they established five spoke centers in the western UP region.

On the occasion of the 6th anniversary of Gunjan IVF World in November 2022, the proud parents came with their tiny tots to walk the ramp in the honor of Dr. Gunjan Gupta and her incredible team.

Why choose Gunjan IVF World?

Gunjan IVF World has developed many best practices and innovations to deliver better IVF results. These are Hysteroscopic Sub Endometrial Platelet Rich Plasma Therapy (for patients with recurrent IVF failures and persistently thin endometrium) , Leveraging G-CSF (Granulocyte Colony-Stimulating Factor) Drug better (for patients with persistently thin endometrium and poor blood flow in uterus), Progesterone Rescue Therapy (PRT) in patients with higher risk of IVF failures (for patients with higher risk of IVF failure due to low progesterone), Intra Venous Lipid Therapy (in cases with Repeated IVF Failures & Recurrent Miscarriages).

Awards Galore:

Gunjan IVF World has been conferred with the following six awards at the National Fertility Awards 2023 organized on 21st February in Mumbai:

IVF Chain of the Year (North) Excellence in Patient Experience During Treatment Excellence in Patient Finance for Fertility/IVF Treatment Hall of Fame Endoscopic Surgeon - Dr. Gunjan Gupta Hall of Fame Obs and Gynae - Dr. Gunjan Gupta Buddy IVF Specialist of the Year - Dr. Garima Sharma

Here are what some of the ecstatic parents had to say about their journey under the care of Gunjan IVF World:

“It’s not a place, it’s a temple for me. A ray of hope and sunshine in my heart has been sown over here. It is the best IVF center I have come across. I believe I have been in the safest hands of the most trusted and amazing doctor Dr. Gunjan Gupta and am overjoyed to announce the arrival of my baby girl. Thank you Gunjan Ma'am for this wonderful blessing. I am so happy to be blessed with my angel.”

The vision of Gunjan IVF World is to provide Affordable, Reliable and Transparent Fertility and IVF treatment to all the childless couples who need support in embracing parenthood. True to their tagline Khushiyon Ki Goonj, the sounds of joy and fulfillment will one day reverberate across the whole country.

For further information about Gunjan IVF World and to book an appointment, visit https://www.gunjanivfworld.com/contact-us/

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.

