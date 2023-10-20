Gurgaon Property Festival 2023: Plots and Shops Steal Shine with Navratri Festive Cheer

Gurugram (India), October 20: The Gurgaon Property Festival, in full swing from October 14th to 24th at the iconic JMD Galleria, Sector -48, Gurgaon, has become the talk of the town, attracting property enthusiasts from far and wide. This real estate extravaganza offers an array of property options, including plots, floors, commercial spaces, and luxury apartments in the renowned IT hub of Gurgaon.

Several major real estate brands such as Adani Realty, Aashiana, DLF, BPTP, Birla Estates, Signature Global, Pyramid, Lion Infra Developers, and OMAXE showcase their projects, plots, and shops have emerged as the favoured choices among prospective buyers.

The Gurgaon Property Festival has left a lasting impact on attendees, as two visitors enthusiastically shared their unique experiences:

Pratish Morya, a visitor to the festival, expressed his enthusiasm for the prospect of purchasing a plot for his family home. He shared, "The idea of owning a plot and building a family home is incredibly appealing. It gives us the freedom to design our own roof and create interiors that match our family's unique requirements. There's a sense of pride in having a space that truly belongs to us."

The allure of plots lies in the opportunity to customise and build a home tailored to individual preferences. It's a chance to craft a haven that reflects personal style and provides the comfort of a self-designed sanctuary.

Rahul Khanna, another festival-goer, eagerly discussed his decision to book a shop at the festival. He emphasised, "Choosing to invest in a shop offers the potential for rental income and business growth. It's a practical and lucrative choice. It's not just an asset; it's a gateway to financial prosperity."

For business-minded individuals like Rahul, owning a shop signifies both stability and the possibility of generating rental income, making it a wise investment for long-term financial goals.

Plots and Shops: The Favourites choice at Gurgaon Property Festival 2023

The Gurgaon Property Festival is witnessing a strong preference for plots and shops among visitors. These two options have emerged as the frontrunners, owing to their potential for personalisation and financial gain.

The festival's timing during the festive Navratri season has further ignited interest, with around 40+ bookings already recorded and hundreds of enthusiastic visitors exploring the property options.

Census Consultant Gurgaon's Perspective

The Gurgaon Property Festival is organised by Census Consultant Gurgaon, an institution dedicated to providing invaluable insights and services to the real estate industry. Srish Rai, Director of Census Consultant Gurgaon, emphasised the benefits of plots and shops, saying, “Plots offer the canvas to build the home of your dreams, while shops represent an opportunity for financial growth. The Gurgaon Property Festival serves as a platform for individuals to explore and choose property options that align with their aspirations. We are pleased to see the strong interest in plots and shops, as they hold great potential for both personal and financial fulfilment.”

The Gurgaon Property Festival 2023 is a celebration of real estate possibilities, with plots and shops taking center stage. As the festival continues to draw visitors seeking their perfect piece of Gurgaon, it promises to be a game-changer in the real estate landscape.

For more information and to register for the event, contact Mr. Ashutosh Tiwari on mobile: +91 +91 96507 26727

