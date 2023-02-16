Gurgaon's Pragyanam School dominates in different competitions in Delhi NCR

New Delhi (India), February 15: Three years into its establishment, Gurgaon-based Pragyanam school has emerged as a force to reckon with. While the school has always placed an emphasis on the holistic development of children, the proof, as they say, is in the pudding. The children of Pragyanam went on to win several accolades in various prestigious sporting events.

Some of the noteworthy achievements of the students include earning 14 medals, 5 of them gold, in the 33rd Delhi state championship, which saw the participation of 314 schools & 95 academies. Next would be winning as many as 16 medals in the sub-junior 17th Taekwondo championship. As many as 14 children were selected to participate in the Taekwondo National Competition. They are winning the first position in the Gurgaon Youth League and obtained a silver medal in the Diwali Fest Tournament. Lastly, they won a silver medal in the Football league tournament.

Gurgaon's Pragyanam School

The accolades won by the children in various sporting events are a testament to the overall sporting culture prevalent in the school. The school strongly believes that co-curricular activities go a long way in giving wings to the child’s interests & talents and in broadening their horizons. Importantly, they also fuel the learning of the child. In fact, contrary to popular belief that co-curricular activities detract the child from academics, done right, active participation in an activity that the child is passionate about helps improve brain function, which in turn has positive academic implications as well.

That the school is nurturing children to ensure their overall development is seen in the fact that besides sporting events, the children also continued their winning streak in the Olympiad organized by the Science Olympiad Foundation.

The children of Pragyanam won 7 Gold medals of excellence in Science, English, and Maths. Additionally, 8 children in the school achieved a zonal rank of less than 100, while 20 students got an international rank of less than 500.

“Pragyanam, which means wisdom or understanding in Sanskrit, has been founded on the core belief that the objective of learning in the 21st century is to raise mindful, conscientious individuals who root for competence and aspire to live a life of happiness and fulfilment”, said Amita Bhardwaj, Head of Pragyanam. “That our students have been winning so many accolades in all spheres, academic or otherwise, is a ratification of the emphasis we place on holistic learning,” she went on to add.

It is noteworthy to mention here that besides its focus on academics & sports, the school places a lot of emphasis on equipping children with the necessary life skills. The school aims to develop the skills of self-awareness, empathy, critical thinking, decision-making and more based on the recommendations of the World Health Organization (WHO).

Little surprise then that the school is highly preferred by parents as the school is preparing its children for the road ahead with 21st Century skills that they need to thrive in their lives.

More information is available on their website- https://www.pragyanam.school/

