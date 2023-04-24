Gurugram-based RE consultancy firm Rise Infraventures Limited organises several CSR initiatives in collaboration with GM

North India’s marquee real estate consultancy firm Gurugram-based Rise Infraventures Limited, announced that it had conducted seven Corporate Social Responsibility(CSR) initiatives along with Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority(GMDA) to transform the region's real estate outlook, appearance and development.

Most recently, Rise Infraventures Limited adopted 7 locations from GMDA, one of them being the occupation of both sides of the Delhi-Gurgaon border, which is developed as a combined activity with G-20, GMDA and the National Highways Authority of India(NHAI). The G-20 activity will be organised there for the whole of this year.

Rise Infraventures Limited collaborated with GMDA to construct and inaugurate Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose’s statue and 120 ft high national flag on the occasion of Subhash Chandra Bose’s birth anniversary at Subhash Chowk in Gurugram. The company has also pledged to beautify the entire green stretch close to the location under the Rise Infra CSR Initiative.

Under the banner of ‘GREEN AND CLEAN CITY’, Rise Infraventures Limited planted 10,000 trees and plants in the last six months in different parts of the city to espouse the principal development of a Greener and Eco-friendly Gurugram.

In a joint effort with GMDA, Rise Infraventures Limited also built a phone booth called ‘I Love Gurugram’ opposite Signature Tower in Sector 29, Gurugram. It serves as a solid and momentous attraction for lakhs of local and outstation travellers travelling through M.G Road. It has contributed to enhancing the visual appeal and charm of the city.

The company also developed a phone booth labelled ‘ Green Gurugram’ opposite Grand Hyatt Hotel in Sector 58 in a tie-up with GMDA. The green belt surrounding it has been taken care of by Rise Infraventures Limited.

Rise Infraventures Limited also took the onus of constructing eight pillars at Vatika Chowk, representing the company's core values, principles, and social messages that are foundational for developing a sound and well-bred society. The company has also been deputed as the caretakers of the green belt around that area. Alongside that, the maintenance of the green belt originating from Huda City Centre to Bakhtawar Chowk has also been taken care of by Rise Infraventures Limited.

Sachin Gawri, CEO & Founder, Rise Infraventures Limited, said, “As a real estate firm we believe it’s our one of the core responsibilities to contribute in Gurugram infrastructure, beautification along with keeping the city more clean and green. RISE Infra feel privileged to be part of such activities and work hard towards delivering the best example under public-private partnership.”

