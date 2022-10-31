Gyan Dairy Signs Up Kareena Kapoor Khan As Their Brand Ambassador.

With the festive season around the corner, Uttar Pradesh’s trusted private dairy brand, Gyan, launched its Ghee campaign with a delightful new ad film that was released on October 3 across digital and social media platforms. The dairy brand has also signed up actor and mother of two, Kareena Kapoor Khan, to be its latest brand ambassador.

“Ho sakta hai that they have signed me for Gyan because I am an actor. But, I have associated with them as a mother. Maa unhi products pe vishwaas karti hai jo ho pure aur fresh. That’s why I recommend Gyan. Gyan vishwaas se bhara,” says Kareena Kapoor Khan, as she endorses Gyan dairy products, which come with a promise of purity and freshness. This is because every product at Gyan is made to undergo numerous tests for quality, which make these products superior to other dairy brands available in market. #Gyan, vishwaas se bhara

As we get glimpses into Kareena Kapoor Khan’s life and see the actor aces all the roles she plays perfectly, she has slowly become a representation of a modern mother who has managed to balance her career and motherhood. The reason why Gyan selected Kareena Kapoor Khan is because she is a mother, and mothers epitomize trust, which forms the core brand ethos of Gyan – ‘Vishwaas Se Bhara’.

Gyan ghee comes with a promise of quality as it goes through multiple tests to ensure purity and freshness, making it the trusted choice for mothers. The ghee campaign has been crafted by McCann Worldgroup and is a poignant depiction of the life of a mother and how she raises her children to make them independent, confident and healthy by giving them life-lessons, as well as the right nutrition.

About Gyan

What was started by taking over a defunct dairy unit on the outskirts of Lucknow in 2007 has grown into a trusted dairy brand of Uttar Pradesh over the past decade. The venture, had started with just two products in its portfolio in 2007, now provides a range of packaged milk and other dairy products such as Dahi, Paneer, Khoya, Butter, Ghee and dairy based beverages such as Lassi, Chaach etc. Today, Gyan’s range of products are available across the country via a strong network of 50,000 retailers, 50 Gyan Fresh stores and a home delivery app (which is only available in Lucknow and Kanpur for now).

Started by Jai Agarwal and Anuj Agarwal, Gyan has become a trusted name in the private dairy space in Uttar Pradesh. As the brand completes 15 years, Gyan has also crossed the ₹1,000 crore revenues mark and the company’s turnover is growing annually at 35 per cent. This rapid growth is serviced via three plants located in Lucknow, Barabanki and Varanasi. The company is also set to launch its fourth plant at Gorakhpur. To add momentum to this growth story, the brand is also launching a widespread awareness campaign using Gyan’s new brand ambassador, Kareena Kapoor Khan, to create awareness about the brand and its products.

Gyan fulfils two aims – of supporting the hard work of farmers who are form the backbone of our nation, and at the same time of serving consumers with the best quality dairy products which are completely hygienic and safe. The company is known to make huge investments in infrastructure, distribution channels and has big growth plans in the offing. It is actively investing in building the brand and taking it to all the households of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar to start with.

Disclaimer: This article has been produced on behalf of Gyan by HT Brand Studio.