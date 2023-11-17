Hair Transplant Before After: What to Expect

Having surgery is always a bit scary. It is impossible to avoid that. However, it would be advisable not to allow anxieties about surgery prevent you from obtaining a hair transplant in Turkey. Recovery from a hair transplant treatment is usually rapid and results might last a lifetime when performed under the supervision of a board-certified physician.

It's crucial to understand the process, the recuperation period, and the post-operative instructions if you're considering getting a hair transplant Turkey. The following summarizes typical hair transplant Turkey outcomes, the hair transplant before after results, and what to anticipate as you proceed toward a full recovery. But before we get into it, let's talk about Vera Clinic.

Vera Clinic: The Best Hair Transplant Clinic in Turkey

Modern facilities, a skilled and knowledgeable medical staff, lodging and transportation, professional aftercare, and excellent service standards are all provided by Vera Clinic in Turkey. Due to its affordable surgery rates and ability to provide results that look natural and permanent, the clinic is a top choice for medical tourists.

Vera Clinic assists foreign patients from over 40 countries in realizing their goals and aspirations with an emphasis on hair transplantation expertise in Turkey. The organization works with hospitals and medical facilities that are contracted in Istanbul to provide hair transplants, dental care, and cosmetic surgery services.

Top Istanbul hair transplant facility Vera Clinic received the 2021 Medicine European Award for outstanding care and outcomes. With years of experience and state-of-the-art tools, its success rate is 98%. Success is dependent on the surgeon's skill, the quality of the hair follicles, and the patient's health.

Hair Transplant Results Turkey: How Does It Work?

Hair transplants, like all medical procedures, are performed in a clinic or office setting. A local anesthetic is frequently administered to patients during the one-day outpatient procedure. Most patients are able to drive themselves home after the procedure.

Balding spots on the patient's scalp are filled in with hair follicles transplanted from a donor site. Usually, the sides or back of the patient's head are used to remove these follicles. Over time, the follicular grafts that were placed will grow normal hair.

Individual grafts from the patient's head can be extracted during the FUE hair transplant Turkey procedure. The grafts are removed by the physician or physician's assistant creating tiny circular punch wounds, no bigger than 1 mm. After this minimally invasive procedure, the little incisions heal in 1-2 days and become barely noticeable, allowing for a speedy recovery.

Hair follicles from the donor area are extracted and surgically inserted into the area of your scalp that is balding as part of the DHI hair transplant procedure. This method eliminates the need to shave the head prior to graft insertion.

Is Hair Transplant Results Painful?

During the weeks following a hair transplant in Turkey, you may experience moderate pain, numbness, redness, itching, and tenderness. After one to two days, the majority of people do, however, experience mild side effects.

Some people use over-the-counter anti-inflammatory medications, such as aspirin, ibuprofen, and naproxen, to relieve their mild symptoms.

Following your surgeon's post-operative instructions is the most effective strategy to minimize discomfort. By following those recommendations, you can expedite the (proper) healing process of your scalp.

Getting Ready for a Hair Transplant Before After Turkey

Your level of pre-planning can have an impact on how quickly you recover from a hair transplant and how sure you are of successful outcomes. The following are some useful pointers to promote growth and aid in your healing:

Incorporate 15- to 20-minute head massages before the surgery. Try to perform them daily to improve scalp suppleness and stimulate hair follicles.

Avoid taking prescription drugs like blood thinners unless your primary care physician has given the go-ahead. Aspirin and ibuprofen are examples of over-the-counter supplements that thin the blood.

In the days before the transplant, avoid getting too much sun. Wear a full-coverage hat if you must spend time outside to prevent irritation and ensure the best circumstances for the process.

Skin sensitivity may increase when taking specific hair loss treatments. Give your hair the freedom to grow. A sufficient amount of hair must be present in the donor location for the treatment to be successful.

By following these easy suggestions, you may promote a quicker recovery and improve your hair transplant Istanbul experience. Vera Clinic is conscious that every person's journey toward hair restoration is distinct and necessitates a different degree of planning.

What to Expect From Hair Transplant Results Turkey

Let's move on to the fascinating growth timeframe of hair transplants. It's critical to keep in mind that each person will experience the process in a unique way and that results take time to develop. Because of this, during your appointment, your doctor will assess your needs and go over a hair transplant growth chart with you, outlining what to expect at each step.

To give you an idea of the normal hair transplant schedule, here is a brief summary of what to expect in the months leading up to and following the procedure.

One day following surgery: You ought to come back to the clinic for a hair wash and examination. Many patients are also able to return to work as long as their occupations don't require them to physically exert themselves. Applying a specific ointment will be important to accelerate the healing process, as the recipient and donor sites are just now beginning to mend. In the upcoming weeks, please try to avoid too much sun exposure and use your hair care products without first seeing a doctor.

Two days following surgery: Some people will have transient swelling in the area of their foreheads, which could last a few days. In addition to prescribing medication, your doctor will go over how to handle any potential swelling.

Two weeks following surgery: The transplanted short hair shafts may be shedding, as you may have seen. This stage of the hair cycle is normal. The transplanted follicles are still healthy. Four to five months after going dormant, the transplanted follicles will begin to grow new hair.

A month following surgery: By now, it should be difficult to tell which parts of your head are transplanted and which are your natural hair. You will eventually be unable to distinguish between your natural hair and the transplanted hair. You can get back to your pre-surgery workout regimen, which includes doing laps in the pool. If you get a hair transplant before then, you might not see new hair growing right away, and your hair might continue to fall out for up to a month following the procedure. Remain upbeat. There'll be fresh growth in a few months. Consult your physician before using your hair care products again.

Three months following surgery: The areas where your doctor inserted the transplanted follicles may have a few minor imperfections. These nodules indicate the emergence of new hair shafts. Using a warm compress could help reduce the size of the zits. Not all Turkish hair transplant patients will detect these bumps, but their absence does not imply that the hair is not growing. These bumps happen every day. If you have any questions concerning this or any other subject, you are always welcome to speak with your physician.

4 to 9 months following surgery: Usually, 60% of newly grown hair becomes noticeable. Your newly acquired hair will initially have a very fine texture before gradually becoming thicker. Where the hair follicles were placed, the zit may still be there. They should fall apart organically. If either is uncomfortable, apply a warm compress to the affected area.

Hair Transplant Before After Growth

After a hair transplant in Turkey, it typically takes nine to twelve months to see fully grown transplanted hair. This is the time to schedule a follow-up consultation so your doctor can assess you and ask any questions you may have. To ensure the best results possible, like with any medical procedure, it's critical to adhere to your doctor's recommendations and stay in constant communication with them.

Wrapping up

As with any medical procedure, the success of your hair transplant outcomes in Istanbul hinges on your ability to follow your doctor's instructions. After this outpatient procedure, most patients recover quickly and begin to reap the full advantages of their transplant within a year. Better yet, those impacts could last a lifetime.

If you're attempting to determine which hair loss therapy is best for you, Vera Clinic—the best clinic in Turkey—is here to help. Please schedule a consultation with one of our knowledgeable experts to go over possible solutions for your hair transplant outcomes Istanbul needs. Our representatives can put you in touch with a Vera Clinic physician who can answer your questions on whether a hair transplant is necessary.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!