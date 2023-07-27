Hair Transplant in Turkey Becomes a Leading Medical Tourism Attraction

Turkey is one of the most popular medical tourism destinations, with hair transplant Turkey procedures becoming the most commonly sought-after service by foreigners. That is something that transpired seemingly overnight.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Doctors, medical staff, and hair transplant clinics in Turkey align with the most current practices and technologies to ensure high-quality hair transplant procedures for their clients. The concentration of these clinics is highest in Istanbul, the city many medical tourists visit every year.

The overview of hair transplant Turkey services

The medical sector in Turkey is advancing at a rapid pace. Everyone involved in it is passionate about medicine and helping people. Adopting the latest best practices and implementing new medical technologies have enabled hair transplant clinics in Turkey to become attractive to local patients and those from abroad.

One of the examples is Smile Hair Clinic, which has significantly helped establish Istanbul as a leading medical tourism destination on the map of Europe. Smile Hair Clinic is one of the most reputable hair transplant clinics in Turkey, specializing in hair transplant procedures. Many patients seeking hair loss treatments want to schedule with a hair transplant surgeon at this clinic.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The clinic was established back in 2018. Dr. Gökay Bilgin and Dr. Mehmet Erdogan are the clinic’s founders. These two doctors are known for their devotion to helping patients restore their natural hairline while pursuing advancements in hair transplantation.

Why choose Smile Hair Clinic

While the hair transplant cost and the hair transplant method are the two factors patients most commonly consider when choosing a clinic, Smile Hair Clinic has managed to cut through the noise by enhancing its offer.

The doctors and medical staff at the clinic have years of experience in FUE and DHI hair transplantation methods. The clinic’s facilities uphold the highest medical sanitization and patient safety standards. Located in a high-tech building and elegantly designed, Smile Hair Clinic has quickly become synonymous with excellence in hair transplantation operations.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The clinic currently has over 100 medical staff members, including doctors. Everyone working at the clinic is under continuous training to ensure all patients receive the best possible care. The ongoing training helps surgeons and their teams know how to best utilize new technologies and tools in helping patients restore natural looks pain-free.

Following the best practices, utilizing cutting-edge medical technologies and tools, and keeping staff well-trained are not the only factors to single out Smile Hair Clinic as one of the leaders in the field of hair transplant in Turkey. The clinic’s philosophy is to approach every patient individually.

Every patient is unique in terms of skin coloration, facial structure, and existing hair. Tending to every patient individually and developing customized treatment plans deliver the most satisfying long-term results.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The cost of hair transplant procedures is also a crucial factor during decision-making. Even though it offers next-level medical services, Smile Hair Clinic has managed to keep the prices attractive, especially for patients from Europe and the USA. The hair transplant cost in Turkey is 33% to 25% more affordable than getting transplanted hair at prestigious clinics in Europe or the USA.

Finally, the staff at Smile Hair Clinic knows how stressful it can be to organize and manage a trip to a foreign country, especially when someone is going for a delicate medical procedure such as a hair transplant. The chances are that the clinic has to thank its all-inclusive packages for its popularity.

What’s included in the packages offered by the clinic?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Smile Hair Clinic decided to put together an all-inclusive package to address the needs, wants, and concerns of patients from abroad.

Patients who choose the clinic’s services don’t have to know anything about Istanbul to reach their destination. They also don’t have to worry about looking for and booking accommodation during their stay in Turkey.

Hair Smile Clinic organizes airport-to-hotel and hotel-to-clinic transport for its patients. The clinic has also partnered with 4-star and 5-star hotels where patients can rest before and after the procedures.

The clinic’s hair transplant services also include all the needed medication. Patients receive all the meds they need before and after the hair transplant surgery, and it’s all included in the package.

Communicating effectively with a doctor is essential for the success of the hair loss treatment and helps patients feel relaxed and comfortable. To ensure everything goes smoothly, the clinic also provides patients with a language interpreter who can speak their mother tongue.

What are the services of Smile Hair Clinic?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Smile Hair Clinic, as the name implies, specializes in hair transplant and beard transplant surgeries. The medical staff performs hair transplant procedures using FUE hair transplants and the DHI method. After assessing the individual needs of every patient, the doctors decide the number of grafts and hair follicles needed for the procedure.

The doctors at the clinic no longer use the FUT hair transplant method. Instead, they rely on a revolutionary FUE or Follicular Unit Extraction method. It’s significantly less invasive than FUT. This advanced method enables doctors to make grafts from the scalp. The procedure leaves no visible marks on the scalp and delivers natural-looking results.

To make their services even more patient-friendly, the doctors at the clinic implement sapphire blades technology. It enables them to make micro-incisions. That is an even more advanced FUE method that ensures excellent results with minimal trauma to the scalp.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As for other hair transplant techniques practiced at Smile Hair Clinic, patients can also undergo a DHI or Direct Hair Implantation procedure. This procedure differs from FUE as it enables doctors to extract and implant hair follicles simultaneously.

Conclusion

Turkey is one of the most popular medical tourism destinations worldwide, especially for hair transplant procedures. Clinics like Smile Hair Clinic offer hair transplant services for significantly less money than in the US and Europe.

However, there are other reasons many patients decide to go to Istanbul. The high-quality hair transplant services and holistic and individualized treatments render hair transplant clinics in Turkey highly sought-after.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}