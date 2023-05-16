Hair Transplants Are a Life-Changing Procedure, Says Celebrity Doctor

Are you tired of dealing with hair loss and thinning hair? Do you feel self-conscious about your appearance because of your hair? If so, you're not alone. Millions of people around the world struggle with hair loss, but there is hope. Hair transplant surgery is a safe and effective way to restore your hair and your confidence.

After all, hair is our crowning glory and a significant part of an individual’s identity. With hair transplant clinics sprouting in every nook and cranny of the country, many fall prey to shoddy hair transplants that further add to the patient’s hair-raising woes. Therefore, it is necessary to get hair transplants done from a reliable and trusted clinic that helps patients understand the procedure clearly and, most importantly, doesn’t try to fleece them by quoting unreasonable & exorbitant prices for surgery.

MedLinks hair transplant clinic, founded by renowned hair transplant surgeon and dermatologist Dr. Gaurang Krishna, has always been passionate about delivering best results with all his surgeries. MedLinks believes in high-quality results at a reasonable cost. The clinic has a line of famous clientele, such as Virender Sehwag, Gulshan Grover, and many more, who vouch for their credibility. We spoke to Dr Gaurang Krishna about how MedLinks helps all its patients ‘look good’ and the technology and skillsets that make it one of the most-preferred hair transplant clinics in Delhi.

Causes of Hair Loss

There are many different factors that can contribute to hair loss, including genetics, age, hormones, and lifestyle factors. Male and female pattern baldness is the most common cause of hair loss, affecting up to 70% of men and 40% of women. Other causes of hair loss can include stress, nutritional deficiencies, medications, and medical conditions.

Is hair transplant the only treatment for hair loss?

No. Hair transplant is best suited to cover the areas which have gone BALD. for hairloss, non-surgical treatments like Medicines, minoxidil, Platelet Rich Plasma etc are more suited. apart from medical treatments, having a good diet and a healthy lifestyle are paramount.

What is a hair transplant?

Hair transplant surgery is a safe and effective way to restore your hair and your confidence.

A hair transplant is a surgical procedure that involves taking healthy hair follicles from one area of the scalp (typically the back or sides) and transplanting them to another area where hair growth is desired. The procedure is performed under local anesthesia, and patients can typically return to their normal activities within a few days.

There are two primary types of hair transplant procedures: Follicular Unit Transplantation (FUT) and Follicular Unit Extraction/ Excision (FUE). FUT involves removing a strip of skin from the donor area and dissecting it into individual follicular units, which are then transplanted to the recipient area. FUE involves removing individual follicular units from the donor area using a small punch tool and transplanting them to the recipient area.

Both FUT and FUE can be highly effective at restoring hair growth, and the choice between the two will depend on the individual patient's needs and the surgeon's recommendation. AT MedLinks, we have further refined the FUE technique and have developed our own way. we call it the PERFECT i hair transplant surgery. we use ultra-fine equipment, do not hold the grafts outside the body even for 10 minutes and maintain the perfect angle, depth and density. this gives the most natural looking results to our patients with almost zero hair wastage.

1. The hair transplant industry is witnessing a noticeable rise in demand. What, according to you, has contributed to its growth?

Hair loss in men, and in fact in women, too, is on the rise. Due to urban lifestyle, we are losing hair at a much younger age today. Previously, men in their 50s used to lose hair; however, today, 20 plus age bracket is going through hair loss. This is causing social distress and peer pressure to fix the issue. Now people are realising that hair loss treatment is safe, and most of the time, the results are satisfying. Even five years back, it was taboo to take the treatment. Patients took a lot of time to decide and were worried about the side effects, pain, etc. But now, with increasing awareness, there’s at least someone in the family or in the friend circle who has got the surgery done. So people are a lot more open to it. The cost has also come down; therefore, there are many takers for the treatment. Also, post-Covid, hair fall, in general, is on the rise. All these factors have contributed to the rise.

Benefits of A Hair Transplant Surgery

The most obvious benefit of hair transplant surgery is the restoration of hair growth. Patients who undergo the procedure can enjoy a fuller head of hair, which can greatly improve their self-esteem and confidence. In addition, hair transplant surgery is a permanent solution to hair loss, meaning that the transplanted hair will continue to grow for the rest of the patient's life.

Hair transplant surgery is also a safe and minimally invasive procedure, with a low risk of complications. The procedure is performed under local anesthesia, meaning that patients are awake and alert during the procedure. The recovery time is relatively short, and patients can typically return to work and other activities within a few days.

Choosing the right hair transplant surgeon

If you're considering hair transplant surgery, it's important to choose the right surgeon. A qualified and experienced hair transplant surgeon will have the knowledge and skills necessary to achieve the best possible results.

When choosing a hair transplant surgeon, look for someone who has extensive training and experience in hair restoration. Check their credentials and make sure they are board-certified in plastic surgery or a related field. It's also a good idea to read reviews and testimonials from previous patients to get a sense of their experience.

At your consultation, make sure to ask your surgeon about their experience with hair transplant surgery and what type of results you can expect. They should be able to provide you not just with before-and-after photos of their previous patients, but also videos of combing, air blowing etc. and also the details of various steps to achieve the final outcome.

Q2. How different is MedLinks different from other hair transplant clinics across the country? What is it that makes it stand apart?

Medlinks is one of the leaders in the hair transplant industry. We have our own technique called Perfect-I, which stands for permanent and real-time follicular extraction and implantation. This technique has significantly shown positive results. We do not use any bulky implanters. This is why our patients get 20% best results as compared to other clinics. All our doctors have great experience in the field. I have 12 years of experience in hair transplants. We combine their expertise with premium infrastructure and technology to make Medlinks the best in India and probably the best in Asia. Our morality also makes us stand apart as we take pride in stating the facts to the patients regarding pricing and procedure. There’s a lot of passion involved in our work. High quality and reasonable cost make MedLinks stand apart from other clinics.

Q3. It’s a general perception that hair transplant is expensive. How is MedLinks making it more accessible to the common person?

The last five years have been a revolution in the hair transplant industry. Not many patients approached the treatment, and there were less reliable service providers. It used to take two whole days, and therefore it was costly. Many service providers did a botched job too. But now, with a lot of good expertise, there’s competition, which has decreased the cost. Earlier, the surgery used to take 10 hours; now, we do it in 4- 4.5 hours. When you seek quality treatment from the best surgeons, the cost is still on the higher side. At Medlinks, we have a team of doctors who perform high-quality transplants under my guidance, and they have been made affordable as patients can now pay via EMIs as well.

Q4. What are the new transplant technologies currently being used at your clinic?

We use the Perfect i technology, which stands for - permanent and real-time follicular extraction and implantation (our own technique). We also have facilities and advanced equipment for Fut (follicular unit transplant or strip surgery) and Fue (follicular unit excision).

Hair transplant involves taking out roots from the back of the scalp or body and implanting them in the bald skin. Gradually these roots sprout hair, and the baldness gets covered. The USP of the Perfect i technology is zero hair/graft wastage, owing to no storage of hair outside the body. Roots are extracted and implanted simultaneously without crude tools like implanting pens. This results in perfect growth and a natural-looking hairline without side effects.

Q5. Many celebrities have associated with MedLinks and have gone on to endorse your clinic. Tell us how MedLinks helped Gulshan Grover and Virender Sehwag.

Medlinks is the most sought-after hair transplant clinic in the country. We ensure all our patients, including celebrities, get the best treatment. In our field, the first chance is the best chance. Top celebrities like Virender Sehwag, Gulshan Grover have to do a lot of camera work, so they need to look good on camera. They were looking for the right clinic to get their treatment done. And when they saw their friends taking the same treatment, they took a leap of faith. 7 months into their treatment, the results started showing, and they were super happy with the results. Their surgeries were not easy; however, we left no room for mistakes. We have a lot of famous celebrities from Bollywood and also from Hollywood who comes to us for hair transplants.

You are a celebrity surgeon. what does that mean?

Mr. Gulshan Grover.

I do not like this term. I am just a doctor who does his job with honesty and brings the best skill set for my patients. I am blessed with a great team and together we have been serving our patients for over 12 years. We are grateful to our celebrity patients like Mr Virender Sehwag, Mr Gulshan Grover, Mr Varun Verma, Mr Rahul Makin to name a few, for trusting us and we are glad that we were able to give them excellent results. They could have gone anywhere in the world for their hair transplant but they chose MedlInks for a reason and that is High-quality, World-class Infrastructure and the best Skill set and technique.

Are hair transplants better in the West?

Absolutely not. India is the DESTINATION when it comes to hair transplant. Being a labour intensive and skill driven procedure we are best suited for this as we have an excellent team who are willing to work tirelessly for long hours and the high patient volume has enabled us to work on all kinds of hair enriching our experience and enabling us to give consistent results even in difficult cases. We serve a lot of patients from USA, UK, Australia, Canada, Dubai, etc. They get the best quality at a better price.

How do you help the society?

We do a lot of charity cases. we do not charge acid attack and burn victims at all. Also, 5 surgeries per month are done PRO BONO if certain criteria are met.

Do you provide services outside New Delhi.

We will soon be operational in other cities of India like Mumbai, Jaipur, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, etc.

Final thoughts

Hair transplant surgery can be a life-changing procedure for those who struggle with hair loss. If you're considering the procedure, do your research and choose a qualified and experienced surgeon to ensure the best possible results. With the right surgeon and the right approach, you can enjoy a fuller head of hair and a renewed sense of confidence.

