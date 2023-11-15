HANCOCK Fashion Launches Holiday and Resort Wear Collection

Mumbai, November 15, 2023: Introducing HANCOCK Holiday and Resort Wear Collection, Hancock Fashion’s latest range specially curated for those seeking comfort and style in their holiday getaways and resort stays. Crafted with dedication, our exceptional range of 100% cotton apparel is designed to enhance your fashion appeal while prioritizing your well-being. Whether you're embarking on a grand adventure or seeking relaxation on a leisurely getaway, HANCOCK Holiday and Resort Wear Collection has you covered."

Choose from an extensive selection of options tailored for comfort, style, and ease of movement. For men, we offer Formal Shirts, Resort Shirts, Party Shirts, Casual Shirts, Kurtas, Trousers, Night Suits, and Comfort Wear. For women, our collection includes an enchanting array of Dresses, Tops, Shirts, Lounge Pants, and Comfort Wear, ensuring you're prepared for any destination or leisurely day at home.

Experience unparalleled comfort with HANCOCK Fashion's 100% cotton collection, crafted to envelop you in skin-friendly luxury. Tailored for accomplished, refined, and style-savvy individuals, HANCOCK is the quintessential choice for holiday, resort, and comfort wear. Effortlessly transition from soaking up the sun to enjoying evening gatherings, exuding style and embracing comfort.

With a strong presence on leading e-commerce platforms like Myntra.com, Flipkart.com, Shopperstop.com, and our own website (www.hancockfashion.com), HANCOCK Holiday and Resort Wear Collection is poised to earn trust and appreciation from travelers and comfort seekers across India with its newly launched collection. Now, the brand is set to embark on its next chapter, offering enthusiasts the perfect blend of style, comfort, and ease for their getaways and moments of relaxation.

At HANCOCK Fashion, we're committed to providing extraordinary value and an outstanding shopping experience. Our thoughtfully curated collections encompass a wide range of fabrics, styles, colors, and designs, allowing you to effortlessly express your personal style, whether you're strolling down the beach, enjoying a leisurely evening, or embracing moments of comfort.

"Founded by Yash Singhal, Chander Singhal, and Parul Singhal, HANCOCK Fashion redefines holiday, resort, and comfort fashion with a focus on style and ultimate well-being. HANCOCK offers an extensive range of attire, providing a wide variety of fabrics, fits, colors, and designs, catering to travelers and comfort seekers alike.

Website: https://www.hancockfashion.com/pages/about-us

For more information, please contact: Glad U Came: Nupur: nupur@gladucame.in

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!