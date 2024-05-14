Hand Crafted in India: How Satishree is Aiding the Revival of Block Printing

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], May 14: In India, many traditional arts are struggling to survive. Block printing is one such art that has been in decline due to the onset of screen printing. This art, which found favour amongst the royal families of India and the world, is struggling due to a shortage of skilled artisans and a lack of interest from the consumer end. Yet, some are dedicated to preserving this ancient practice. Weaves, founded in 1992 by the Kedia family, is one such organisation dedicated to the revival of block printing. Kashyap Kedia, founder of Satishree, a sister company within Weaves, left his job at Deloitte to pursue a new venture in the colourful world of block printing.

Kashyap’s family has been in the textile business for over six generations. In 2019, during his visit to Bagru village in Rajasthan, which is particularly famous for block printing, Kashyap discovered the beauty and complexity of this unique art form. As he visited the factories and watched artisans precisely carve intricate designs into wooden blocks, he realised he had found his calling. He was fascinated by how different techniques, use of natural colours and combinations of patterns were used to make one particular design. What really captivated him was the hard work involved in the process, such as the long hours of dyeing, washing, drying, and printing before a fabric could actually be worn. It showcased a special connection between the artisan and their craft, something he wanted to be a part of.

But there was another side to the story. Kashyap saw the challenges these artisans faced—unfair wages, inconsistent payment, and a lack of recognition for their work. During his visit to a factory, one of the artisans commented, "Seth ji ko bolo kharcha karenge" (Tell the owner to spend money). Another artisan corrected her, saying, "Seth ji nahi, bade bhai" (He's not an owner; he's like our elder brother). This interaction deeply impacted Kashyap, who was emotionally moved by this gesture. He knew he had to do something to create lasting change for them.

Driven by a sense of responsibility, Kashyap, along with his brother Rishabh, founded Satishree, a brand dedicated to preserving and promoting the art of block printing while ensuring fair treatment and pay for its artisans. He began by recruiting a small group of block printers and gradually built a network of highly skilled artisans, one by one. Today, Satishree is run by a team of 30 master artisans, representing over 100 artisans, including women. There's no gender pay gap at Satishree, and the business has achieved economies of scale.

Most of the artisans hail from the Chippa community of Rajasthan. Chippas, a word derived from Chappa, which means printing, have continued the tradition of block printing uninterrupted for the past four centuries. "The market hasn't been kind to us," says Akash Chippa, a Satishree artisan. “But things have changed since I joined Satishree. I no longer have to face issues regarding payment, and my work is finally getting the recognition it deserves."

Satishree sets itself apart by practising only original hand block printing techniques using natural dyes made out of natural sources like multani mitti, tamarind seeds etc. Kashyap sees a future where the artisans themselves flourish. He is setting up a state-of-the-art block printing factory, which will be functional from August 2024, in Bagru. His dream is to set up a museum dedicated to the craft of block printing and highlight its cultural importance. He also conducts regular workshops for block printing enthusiasts, and for those who want to understand this art.

Satishree is one of those few brands that focuses on the revival of this art and to give a voice to the artisans involved. It's a brand that considers ethical practices and sustainability as its core values. It makes use of natural fabrics like cotton, tussar silk. This brand is also working with Aditya Birla's Liva, which makes sustainable naturally derived fibre, to make eco-friendly and innovative fabrics.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.