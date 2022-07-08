Hanna Khan is striving hard to bag a position at the top of the fashion world

A few names grab the headlines for the right reasons as their work gathers a lot of attention, so does their talent which is boundless, that helps them secure a prominent position in their respective areas of work. Hanna Khan is one name which has taken the fashion world by storm as her skills around this space has earned her enough experience and expertise, which have surpassed even the best of the best in business. There are a few whose enchanting presence rocks the world around them, and this 29-year-old is most certainly one of them. She had managed to hold the luxury and fashion space in her palms, proceeding further to reach towering heights of success as a lifestyle influencer whose astute fashion sense and elegant personal style has won her a wide following which is surprisingly humongous by all standards.

How does one manage to grasp the world without blinking an eyelid or stepping back due to the fear of failure or fierce competition? Ask Hanna, for she knows how to exactly tread the toughest paths which can lead you to a glorious career like hers. Following the world's fashion trends closely, absorbing the nitty-gritty's of it, further observing her father's export business that had ties with some of the world's biggest fashion houses, helped her gain the much-needed knowledge about the industry. Travelling the world, gathering new experiences, even helped her develop a strong foundation. Choosing fashion was a natural choice for the young girl over family business as she wanted to explore much more and conquer unknown territories which were beyond her closely guarded circle.

Fashion blogging interested her in a big way and after working for a while, she decided the path she wanted to choose and stepped into it. The biggest moment in her life came on her D-Day with Shahrukh Merchant, a South Mumbai entrepreneur, at the palatial Rambagh Palace. The wedding attire, backed by her gorgeous self, set her apart from the world, making hers the wedding of the year as it shook netizens off their feet for its grandeur. The wedding gown designed by the best haute couture bridal designers in the world-Mr Elie Saab grabbed global headlines, pushing her popularity to an unexplainable level. Today, she shines bright amongst the crowd, as her blogging skills have catapulted her to dizzying heights where only a few are able to reach. Her collaborations with internationally acclaimed brands like Jimmy Choo, L’oreal Paris, Dyson, Estee Lauder and the likes are securing her place well as an influencer.

Many famous Indian designers like Gaurav Gupta, Abhinav Mishra etc., can be spotted dressing her up as she moves towards a more successful career at a fast pace. What's more, her styling series #Hskstyles has also gained humongous following which puts her in the top slot, above all.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.