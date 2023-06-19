Happay Dominates G2's Summer 2023 Reports, Emerging as the Leader in Travel and Expense Management

Bengaluru, Karnataka, India – Business Wire India

Happay, the all-in-one integrated corporate travel, expense, and payments management solution, has again been named a Leader in the industry by securing an impressive 23 badges in G2's Summer 2023 Report. G2, a top global software business review platform, recognised Happay's excellence in multiple categories.



Happay's performance in G2's Summer 2023 Report extends beyond specific categories. The company also secured a coveted “Leader” badge in the overarching Travel & Expense category, competing with global legacy giants like SAP and Expensify.



In addition to its remarkable achievements in the Summer 2023 Report, Happay proudly stands out as the top Indian solution to receive consistent recognition. The Bengaluru-based company has demonstrated its ability to compete globally, showcasing the expertise and innovation stemming from the Indian technology landscape.



The G2 Reports are a result of real user ratings. The reports reveal which solutions have the most satisfied customers and largest market presence determined according to the volume of positive reviews a company receives. Leaders are rated highly by G2 users in the region and have substantial market presence scores. High Performers have high customer satisfaction scores and low market presence compared to the rest of the category.



In the flagship Expense Management product category, Happay has emerged as the Leader in India, Asia, and the Asia Pacific. Happay also managed to bag unique badges like “Easiest Admin”, “Easiest To Do Business With”, and “Best Usability” by getting the highest score and leaving all other competitors behind. A recognised leader in the Enterprise market, Happay also proved to be a top choice of customers by successfully bagging Leader and High Performer badges in the Mid-Market and Small Business segments.



Earlier this year, Happay won the CIO Choice Gold Seal of Trust 2023 for being the best T&E solution in India. Happay has also been in the news recently for hosting mega-networking events in its TEPCon (Travel, Expense & Payments Conference) initiative for finance leaders nationwide.



The recent announcement by G2 is another feather in the cap for Happay and has further solidified its position as a comprehensive solution provider in the industry. G2 provides a high-level overview and is the largest and most trusted software marketplace, helping 60 million people every year make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews.