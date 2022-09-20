Happay Unveils Its Corporate Travel Card with Zero Forex Markup

Bengaluru, Karnataka, India – Business Wire India

Fintech startup Happay, which has been acquired by CRED, recently launched its World Travel Card that is specifically designed for the modern workforce. After making major inroads into the corporate card landscape with its award-winning EPIC Card, Happay has entered the travel card market at the most opportune time. With the international borders reopening and cross-border travel resuming, travel cards are increasingly becoming the preferred payment solution.Happay’s contactless travel card is designed to offer better convenience, security, and transparency to outbound corporate travellers. The product provides advanced fund management features such as real-time visibility and effective spend control via its user-friendly mobile application that is available on both Android and iOS platforms.

Happay's New World Travel Card

Users can track card balance and transaction history in real time via the mobile application. Employers get pre-spend control on employee travel cards. The product allows employers to configure physical cards for use on online, POS, and ATM channels. The admin can also load or withdraw from user wallets instantly.There is also the provision to add new users in bulk without any complex onboarding process. Happay’s travel card also offers enhanced security features that enable users to lock cards temporarily or block lost cards permanently.Happay World Travel is a single-currency business travel card that can be instantly loaded in INR across 150 countries, requiring no reconversion upon return. All currencies across the VISA network are available. Varun Rathi, COO and Co-Founder, Happay, shared, “Happay’s World Travel card will provide a simplified method for outbound corporate travellers to load funds instantly and transact seamlessly across borders. In the next phase of product development, users will also get access to our real-time currency converter and ATM locator features.”

Users can leverage the benefits of zero forex markup and cross-currency rates. Card issuers typically charge a transaction fee of ~3 percent on each foreign currency transaction. Happay forgoes these standard forex charges and does not levy any card loading and reloading fees either. “On the momentous occasion of our ten-year anniversary, Happay is offering a limited-period issuance fee waiver on our travel card. We are also considering some additional offers for our existing clientele,” announced Varun.Catering to over 6000 clients across all verticals, the Bengaluru-based corporate spend management startup has been growing ever since its inception in 2012.The company offers a unique spend management platform that simplifies all business expenses, invoices, and payments.As a part of its expansion plans, Happay has now set foot in the travel card market and is looking to scale further.Media Contact Information: For more details on the Happay World Travel card, call (+91) 8061776177 or visit the website at www.happay.com/wtc.html.

