HARJAIYA, Jiara's love song, is melting hearts

A heartfelt story with the video narration and the musical nodes making an emotional swing is what Harjaiya, the debut song by Jiara. Blessed with an amazing and melodious voice, this song builds up itself to connect with the soul. The response from listeners and fans across all platforms indicates that it has been loved on social media.

Jiara got immense support from singers Ustad Ahmed Hussain and Ustad Mohammed Hussain.

She is all set to roll and bring in more songs and shall open doors for young talent to collaborate.

Jiara, who is the singer of the first song of V Chord music, quotes, "I am very happy and thankful to all the listeners and all the fans that have showered such love and compassion for Harjaiya and also V-Chord music for giving me a platform to showcase my hard work. I hope the forthcoming songs shall get similar affection and, more importantly, the encouragement the young collaborators will get in this musical journey."

Jiara, an MBA graduate, has chosen to chase her passion and pursue her career in the music field. She has been a winner of "Punjab Da Superstar" and has completed her professional singing training under the guidance of renowned singers Jaspinder Narula and Dolly Guleria. She also achieved the title of top 10 singers in X factor adjudged by Sonu Nigam and Shreya Ghosal and has performed in more than 100 live shows across the globe.

The singer shall soon be launching a series of projects through V-Chord music. The songs are expected to be out for the fans love in a couple of months. The curiosity amongst the audience is rising, and they send their wishes to the company and gorgeous Jiara.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.