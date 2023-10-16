Harmonizing the Cinematic World: Eric Pillai's Sound Engineering Magic

In the ever-evolving world of cinema, sound/mixing engineering/ plays a pivotal role in the audience's emotional journey through a film. One name that stands out as a stalwart in this industry is Eric Pillai, a maestro of mixing/mastering with nearly three decades of experience. His recent work on the music for the highly anticipated movies- "Gadar 2", "Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani," "Bhediya" & Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, showcases his immense talent and dedication to his craft.

Eric Pillai's journey in sound engineering, to be precise as a Mixing Engineer, is a testament to his passion for music and film. Over the years, he has perfected the art of bringing the musical compositions of talented composers to life. Eric's impressive body of work has made him a sought-after figure in the industry.

In a recent interview, Eric shared insights into his creative process, highlighting the unique challenges that come with his profession. His approach to mixing is rooted in staying true to the written piece of music and ensuring it sounds exceptional across all platforms, be it television, radio, or streaming.

Eric's work extends beyond technical excellence; it's about evoking emotions through sound. "My job is to make sure that what has been composed, written, and arranged sounds good on every platform possible," he explained. “That it translates well, and the audience is enjoying themselves and connecting emotionally while listening to that piece of music.”

One might wonder if, after years in the industry, Eric ever feels he has reached his peak. His response is a testament to his commitment to constant improvement. "I personally feel it's a good thing," he said. "The day any artist, any creative person says, 'I'm really good,' that's the end." Eric believes that the pursuit of perfection and the desire to do better every day keep the creative spirit alive.

When it comes to watching the final product on the big screen, the mixing maestro has a unique perspective. He approaches it as an opportunity to analyze his work. "The audio information should be like a bonus, like icing on the cake," he noted. “It should be processed and mixed in such a way that people should start imagining visuals themselves while listening.”

Eric Pillai's contribution to the music of "Gadar 2", "Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani" "Bhediya", "Zara Hatke Zara Bachke," has undoubtedly enhanced the cinematic experience, allowing audiences to connect with the stories on a deeper level. His dedication to his craft and relentless pursuit of excellence make him a true magician in the world of sound engineering, continuing to harmonise the world of cinema one note at a time.

