Harmony in Diwali: Jay Patel, Randeep Hooda, Abhishek Mehta, Sam Hargrave Unite for Horse Lovers & Animal Welfare

From the ancient time Diwali has always been the festival of Lights, Laughter and Happiness. During the festive season people get together with their loved ones and indulge themselves with various activities like feasting on delicious food, bursting fire-crackers, doing rangoli, lighting diyas and so on..

An Indian-American Investor & Philanthropist Jay Patel who believes in solving problems through innovation and entrepreneurship, remembers one such Diwali he spent with his close buddies like Versatile actor Randeep Hooda, renowned advocate Abhishek Mehta and celebrated Hollywood Director Sam Hargrave and their favorite horses.

I would like to thank Russo Brothers and NETFLIX for bringing “The Extraction” starrer Randeep Hooda, Chris Hamsworth, Directed by Sam Hargrave and the entire team to India.

While they were shooting in Ahmedabad Gujarat, they were having a break in between their shoot and it also happened to be a Diwali Day, Sam who have never witnessed a Diwali expressed his interest to know more about the festival. spontaneously Randeep and I made a plan. SAM who is a Celebrated Actor-Director-Stunt Director and a Writer and has his association with some of the Biggest Hollywood Movies like “Avengers-End Game”, “Avengers-Infinity War”, “Deadpool-2”, THOR-Ragnarock”, “Suiside Squad”, “Captain America” and so on…

Who doesn’t know Randeep Hooda, a Versatile and Hard working Actor who is known for his dedication towards every role that he has portrayed on the silver screen like Sarbjeet, Highway, Main aur Charles, Rangrasiya and many more. He is also known for his association and his love for Equestrian and has won many medals in National Show-Jumping tournaments, and is one of the finest Wild-life Photographers and social worker. Just recently the Millennium Star Amitabh Bachchan expressed on KBC on national television that he himself is a big fan of Randeep Hooda.

Neha Sheth who is a dear friend and fellow equestrian of ours and has a beautiful farm located on the banks of Sabarmati.

We started our Diwali Day with early morning riding on indigenous Marwari horses, galloping through natural canyons and sand belts of Sabarmati river, witnessing the finest sunrise.

Just like the kids in a candy store, I, Randeep, Abhishek and Sam rode tirelessly over 40 kms that day and enjoyed every second of it.

After a warmup when we gradually started galloping, the feeling of cold breeze on our faces, winds flowing through iconic Marwari horse ears and the sound of the hooves put us all in a thrilling state. We also enjoyed our road side tea break in the local tiny village where we stopped for Indian masala chai. At the end of the ride Sam, who also happened to have close association with horses during his early days in North Carolina, described his experience as one of the finest ever.

Randeep also shared his deep knowledge of Horses specifically on Marwari breed and how it survived through thousands of years and the special bond and connection it developed with humans over the years.

It was one of the mesmerizing adventurous and phenomenal experience filled with endless fun-laughter and happiness for all of us. Towards the end of the day we celebrated the festival the traditional way by lighting up diyas, wearing traditional Indian clothes, feasting on Local Gujarati foods and sweets.

Although it’s been almost 5 years, but it still feels like yesterday.

