Haut Monde Mrs India Worldwide Unveils Star-Studded Grooming Team for Season 13

New Delhi (India), January 17: Haut Monde Mrs India Worldwide, the globally acclaimed beauty pageant, celebrated the successful conclusion of its curtain raiser for Season 13 on January 15th, 2024. The online event marked the initiation of an exceptional journey that promises glamour and personal and professional development for contestants from over 40 countries.

As the countdown to the grand finale in May/June 2024 begins, Haut Monde Mrs India Worldwide unveils a comprehensive Orientation Program. This carefully curated program spans the upcoming months, featuring scheduled sessions with renowned celebrity groomers, industry specialists, past winners, and handpicked beauty experts. The agenda includes an array of topics such as makeup and hair care, styling, personality development, ramp walk training, modelling techniques, social media management, communication skills, introduction to the acting world, and the coveted winning formula.

The Curtain Raiser session, held online, served as the official commencement of this exciting Beauty Pageant Orientation Program. It aimed to acquaint the contestants with the journey ahead, providing them with essential insights into grooming processes, effective communication strategies, and the key steps required to kickstart their incredible journey.

Mr. Bharat Bhramar, the visionary Founder and Chairman of Haut Monde Mrs India Worldwide, expressed his delight at the exceptional talent showcased this season. He said, “It gives me immense pleasure to see the kind of talent we have this season. At Haut Monde Mrs India Worldwide, we take great pride in witnessing every contestant's growth, transformation, and inspirational story. I am proud of our past winners, and I am confident that each Season 13 queen will create unprecedented impressions and make a mark in various fields, whether in modelling, acting or as an influencer.”

Highlighting the crucial role of the handpicked groomers, Bhramar continued, “I am also proud of our handpicked groomers who will work with them during the journey on every aspect of your personality.”

Haut Monde Mrs India Worldwide Season 13 promises a pageant and an unprecedented transformation journey from the inside out. With a stellar lineup of grooming sessions and industry insights, contestants can expect to emerge as beauty queens and empowered individuals ready to make their mark on the world. The ensemble of groomers included the following:

Sylvie Rodgers is a renowned and one of the leading names in the hair care, styling, and make-up industry.

Shubhra Bhramar is a social media expert and one of India's most successful sales professionals.

Anjali Sahni is a renowned fashion designer and celebrated fashion visionary.

Lubna Adams is a global show director and ramp walk trainer.

Rony Kaula is a Celebrity photographer.

Seitu Kumar is a name to reckon with in the styling world.

Dr Varun Katyal is one of India's top nutritionists and wellness experts.

Amisha Sethi won Haut Monde Mrs India Worldwide 2021, season 10. A Bollywood actor, bestselling author, fashion model, and TEDX Speaker.

Kirti Mishra Narang is a well-known groomer in the world of pageantry. Also, the Winner of Haut Monde Mrs India Worldwide 2018 Water element.

Manjari Priya Gupta is the Earth Element winner of 2021. She receives numerous international and national awards and is a successful corporate leader.

Reshma Vipin Nambia is the International Zone winner for 2022. A fashionista and an organisational psychologist.

The legacy of Haut Monde is not confined to a stage but extends into the heart of communities, leaving an indelible mark through the remarkable social impact achieved. Beyond the glitz and glamour, participants in this prestigious pageant play an instrumental role in reshaping society on a grand scale, partnering with the esteemed Shanti Sajal Research and Charitable Trust. Haut Monde contestants contribute substantially to societal upliftment in a seamless fusion of beauty and benevolence. Their endeavours are aligned with the noble mission of Shanti Sajal Research and Charitable Trust, an unwavering NGO dedicated to pivotal initiatives such as the establishment of hospitals, the advancement of rural education, and the empowerment through the training of underprivileged women, among various other noble causes.

The countdown has officially begun for the grand finale, and the world eagerly awaits the emergence of the next generation of global beauty ambassadors. In the upcoming months leading to the grand finale, contestants worldwide will embark on a transformative journey, engaging in scheduled sessions with industry luminaries. The list of contestants who come from diversified backgrounds are listed below:

Australia: Deepa Singhal, Deepti Sharma, Shari, Mani Thakur, Aditi Despande, Ancilla Lavina Dias, Parul Bajaj, Shivakshi Sharma, Amrita Ambike, Namita Mittal, Anuradha Thirupathy, Vani Arjunamani, Manina Pathak, Varsha Desai, Khaisha Sethi, Priya Priya, Abhilasha Sharma, and Sonali Kharge.

Bahrain:- Ramona Singh

Canada:- Zeenath Singh, Akashdeep, Seema Natt, Printin Kalsi, Ruchika Chauhan, Simer Dhillon, and Gargi Kapoor.

Denmark:- Trupti Kharche

Germany:- Naiya Nayak, Sonja, and Kiranmaie M.

Holland:- Sabita Mahabier

Hong Kong:- Maitreyi Karant

India:- Dr Neha Shivran, Megha Soin, Dr Vashi Kashyap, Monica Karkera, Sanskriti Jaysawal, Sanskriti Jaysawal, Kavitha Utthappa, Priyanka Riya, and Mehak Aggarwal.

Ireland:- Shweta Das

Kenya:- Rati Pandya

Kuwait:- Joanne Chenyen

Luxembourg:- Sapna Malhotra

Malaysia:- Georginna Das, and Dr Reshma Nair.

Mexico:- Julie Thallapaly

Netherlands:- Rimi Mandal, Mousami Sinha, Maina Rambaratsingh, Bidisha Banerjee, Kashika Khorwal, and Nimmy Viegas.

New Zealand:- Sindhya Kriplani

Qatar:- Pooja Abrol

Saudi Arabia:- Tam Pather

Singapore:- Anu Anand, Shilpa Palani, Raani Shrikantacharya, Priyanka Tahlani, Jayanthi Rajagopalan, and Manjula Rajandran.

South Africa:- Natasha Mohunlal and Archana Sridhar.

United Arab Emirates:- Sakshi Ahuja, Hema Mestha, Sonal Dawda, Dr Suriya Ramachandran, Sonal Vora, Bhumika Tyagi, Dr Ummu Habeeba, Nisha Shabin, and Meenakshi Jamwal.

United Kingdom:- Kritika Raj Laxmi, Leena Pagare, Rubby Jagat Singh, Shweta Shukla, Nidhi Goyal, Rajwinder Riyait, Rajwinder, Bal Heer, Sheetal Dabbas, Sneha Shah, Simran Shergill / Hardeep Kaur, Divya Vergese, Ruchiie Sehdev, Neha Jha, Dr Laxmi Singh Shetty, Poonam Khakh, and Somashree Bhatcharyajee.

USA:- Ramya Varma Ganapathiraju, Shruti Gupta, Manali Shah, Nainy Singh, Bindu, Nalini, Suparna Dutta, Aasha Thomas, Shivani Malhotra, Nerisha Bedi, Devshree Golecha, Shivangee Chakravortee, Avni Gandhi, Anshika Bhatia, Anusuya Seeniappan, Kaashifaj, Sunaina Mohal, Anu Raj, Navjot Sanghera, Sowmya, Deepti Vats, Sarmishta, Richa Seth, Sunita Dholakia, Dipti Raythatha, Payal Shah, Richa Ahuja, Neha Banthia, Dhanya Ayer, Dr Niraja Patel, Anusha Patel, Rashmi Tiwari Patel, Sarvani Bassi

As the excitement builds and preparations unfold, Haut Monde Mrs India Worldwide sets the stage for a season beyond the runway, embracing the spirit of empowerment, growth, and inspiration.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.