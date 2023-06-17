Have a cool summer at Victoria’s Snowfields

If you are looking to escape the burning Indian summer for some fun in the snow then bring the family and experience all the thrill and excitement of Victoria's snowfields in wintertime.

Discover the magic and excitement of Victoria's snow resorts as you carve up the slopes on skis, snowboards and toboggans.

Additionally, you can wind your way along spectacular cross-country trails on snow shoes, go on adrenaline charged snowmobile rides, befriend huskies on a dog-sled safari and indulge in snow play and settle down to fireside snuggles after it all. And all this comes accompanied with a wide range of accommodation options, indulgent food and drink at superb restaurants and, of course, shopping at all places.

Falls Creek offers families and couples a premium, relaxed option for a snow retreat.

Mt Buller

Only a three hours’ drive from Melbourne, Mt Buller is Victoria’s most loved and most accessible snow resort. With 300 hectares of skiable terrain suitable for everyone from absolute beginners to experienced skiers, it is the ideal destination from Melbourne for some fantastic winter fun and scintillating snowscapes. It is the ideal destination to pack in some skiing lessons on the resorts calm slopes of Bourke Street and Burnt Hut Spur. On the other hand, if you’re looking for adrenaline packed ski runs then you will be thrilled at taking on the more exciting black runs.

And the skiing at Mt Buller is always good because snow making machines are at hand if the natural snow cover is thin.

For families with kids in tow who want to frolic in the snow there are two toboggan parks that provide ample space for children as well as adults to enjoy this lovely family activity that needs no prior experience.

For down time after a day spent on the snow, Mt Buller has more than 30 eateries and bars that make up the resort’s lively food, drink and entertainment scene. Want to take a break from the snow and pamper yourself? Australia’s highest altitude day spa is at Mt Buller.

And of course there is a large range of accommodation options at a variety of price points, all guaranteeing a memorable fun-in-the-snow experience.

Mt Hotham is a 4.5 hours drive from Melbourne and is considered the Powder Capital of Australia.

Mt Hotham

Here at Australia’s highest alpine village, you can swap urban humidity and lethargy for crisp mountain air and snow action. An added bonus is some of Australia's best vistas - from breathtaking misty sunrises to unforgettable 360-degree views of the surrounding rugged mountain ranges.

Skiing, snowboarding, snow tubing, and tobogganing are all on the agenda at Mt Hotham that is a 4.5 hours drive from Melbourne and considered the Powder Capital of Australia.

Nestled amongst the Victorian Alps of the Great Dividing Range, Mt. Hotham is the only resort in the Southern Hemisphere where the village is located on top of the mountain and it also has its own airport and a mammoth 320 hectares of ski terrain with slopes to suit beginners as well as seasoned skiers. It’s location means that you have ski-in, ski-out opportunities from wherever you are in the village. And it has 13 chair lifts, 3 terrain parks and 35km of cross-country skiing.

For non-skiers there are a plethora of activities that include tobogganing, dog sled tours and snow mobile rides. And with the many restaurants and bars to choose from, the après ski scene is quite lively too.

As far as accommodation goes options are numerous and vary from cosy lodges to luxury chalets.

Falls Creek

Further afield and a 5-hour drive from Melbourne is the more boutique winter playground of Falls Creek that offers families and couples a premium, relaxed option for a snow retreat. It has 14 ski lifts, cross-country skiing, snow tubing, mini snowmobiles, scenic chairlift rides, and plenty of rental and retail outlets.

On Thursday nights at Falls Creek the skies light up with the Fireworks Fiesta. This is a great way to cap off your day by watching a magical fireworks show under the stars. The Fiesta can be watched from the comfort of your accommodation, or to get up close to the action, from the Village Bowl near the Frying Pan Inn.

Disclaimer:This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Brand Studio