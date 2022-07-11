Have elderly parents to take care of? Here's how you can make their life easier

Are your elderly parents also struggling to keep pace with digital payments? Our dependence on online transactions, from buying groceries to paying utility bills, has increased, and the elderly are a troubled lot as they are still trying to find comfort in the new normal.

Here's what you can do as their caregivers to make their life a little easier and hassle-free.

Empower them with true digital banking

The first step towards empowering them is to introduce them to the world of online payments. Digital payments help them manage basics such as paying electricity, water, gas and phone bills online. This also helps them make online funds transfers, order food and shop online without venturing out, especially seeing the ebbs and flows of the pandemic in the country.

For this, opening an Airtel Payments Bank account will make their experience of online transactions totally secure and seamless. Airtel Payments Bank is true digital bank with more than 60 million happy customers. The online platform handles transactions to the tune of ₹2,200 billion annually through more than 5,00,000 banking points.

Opening an account for your parents with Airtel Payments Bank is very simple. Just download the Airtel Thanks App and open the savings account with a video call from the comfort of your home. In fact, you can even open a zero balance account and earn up to 6% interest on your savings.

Bill payments, recharges, and more

At the tap of a button on the Airtel Thanks App, your parents can recharge their phones/DTH, pay bills, recharge a FASTag, book a gas cylinder, pay electricity bills, send money to other accounts, renew car or two-wheeler insurance or even book bus and train tickets without even having to step out of their homes. The app is easy to use, making it seamless for the elderly to understand and navigate their way around it.

All of us are usually very anxious about the safety of our money, especially when it is in a digital format. But, be rest assured that money in this bank is totally safe. Airtel Payments Bank's Airtel Safe Pay feature uses Airtel Network Intelligence to send alerts to your mobile number, and the money will leave your account only after your confirmation.

Furthermore, Airtel Payments Bank comes with the industry’s best rewards program, Rewards123, through which one can earn cashbacks and rewards on every transaction. Be it paying bills, recharges, shopping, loading money, and much more, one can enjoy exciting rewards on every transaction.

Conclusion

Airtel Payments Bank aims to democratise the banking experience as anyone at any age and at any location across the country can open a bank account and be a part of the digital payments revolution that has gripped the country.

So, open an Airtel Payments Bank account for your parents today and make them a part of digital India in the true sense.

