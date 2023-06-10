Have the Adventure Holiday of a Lifetime in New South Wales

New South Wales is an adventure playground. From the waves of the dazzling Pacific to the sandstone mountains and skies above, the stunning Australian state is full of daring and beautiful outdoor activities. Find your adrenaline rush and light up your Instagram with these must-do experiences across water, land and sky.

Water

Edged by the pristine waters of the Pacific Ocean, New South Wales offers endless opportunities to play on and under the waves. Explore a coastline of stunning corals and marine life with a snorkel or by boat, take in the scenery by kayak, swim with dolphins and try your luck on world-class rapids. While you’re there take in the beauty of NSW’s kelp forests, vibrant reefs, sea caves, old shipwrecks and coastline ecosystems.

Sitting off the shore of popular holiday town Byron Bay, you’ll find Julian Rocks Marine Reserve, home to 1000 marine species. Join a local dive or snorkel tour to take the five-minute boat ride across to the reserve’s rocky outcrop and explore the incredible world below. It’s not uncommon to see whales, rays, dolphins, leopard sharks or turtles as you glide through the six dive sites.

For those who prefer to stay above the water, you’ll also find the award-winning Go Sea Kayak in Byron Bay. Their 2.5-hour, eco-certified dolphin tour sees you paddle alongside dolphins, turtles and whales as you learn about local aboriginal culture, the region’s history and marine biology.

If the idea of getting up close to dolphins raises your excitement level, head to Port Stephens, just 2.5 hours from Sydney. Here, Dolphin Swim Australia offers an exciting catamaran tour that brings you into the water with a pod of dolphins. Attached to a rope strung between two boats, you’re pulled along as playful dolphins frolic beside you. These inquisitive and intelligent creatures seem to enjoy the novelty of the experience as much as humans do.

Thrills of a more adrenalin-spiking nature can be found in Coffs Harbour, where the Upper Nymboida River is considered one of the premier rafting rivers in Australia. Embark on a guided rafting trip here from a family-friendly grade 1–2 to a heart-pumping grade five, the highest competition level there is. While paddling fiercely, enjoy the lush rainforests, spectacular gorges and gentle pools around you.

Sky

If your travel bucket list features a skydive, the stunning landscape of New South Wales is the perfect place to finally experience the exhilaration of freefalling from 15,000 feet above sea level.

At Skydive Australia, Wollongong you take in the beautiful coastal scenery for 5–7 minutes, then, as your parachute deploys, you float gently to the lush countryside below. If you're hesitant to go solo, opt for a tandem jump or drop as a group.

At Byron Bay, Skydive Australia’s drop zone takes in the most eastern point in the country. You’ll glimpse the laidback-luxe holiday town, the stunning headland and the famous lighthouse before coming back to earth. While, in Newcastle you’ll jump over sensational coastal views of the region and take in stunning Lake Macquarie.

For off-the-ground adventures that don’t involve hurtling through the sky, make your way to the lush rainforest canopy at Illawarra Fly Treetop Adventures. Here you can take an immersive zipline tour that whooshes through the trees, showcasing the stunning scenery beyond the treetops. For a slower experience, follow the 1.5-kilometre treetop walk that’s suspended up to 45 metres above the forest floor.

Pristine New South Wales is lucky to have many light-free viewing spots to see star-studded night skies. Located near the central NSW town of Coonabarabran,Warrumbungle National Park was declared Australia’s first Dark Sky Park in 2016, thanks to its ideal climate and zero light pollution. Absorb the dazzling Milky Way on a visit to the Sliding Spring Observatory, where you can peek through the largest optical telescope in Australia. Or simply unfurl your swag in the campgrounds of the national park and watch the cosmos twinkle with your family or date.

Land

Vast and wonderfully diverse, New South Wales is covered in more than 7.5 million hectares of national parks (more space than the entire country of Ireland). Ranging from beach-fringed bushland to sandstone mountain ranges, gumtree forests and the red-hued outback, there’s beauty in every corner of the state.

Discover walking trails, swimming spots and campgrounds in well-preserved national parks along the sparkling coastline and be amazed by the UNESCO World Heritage areas of the Blue Mountains and the ancient Gondwana Rainforests in the northeast of the state. Whether you choose to travel with expert guides or explore at your own pace, you’ll find adventure awaits on a range of spectacular walks and hikes.

For serious walkers looking for a multi-day trek, head to Six Foot Track in theBlue Mountains, just one hour from Sydney. Covering 46 kilometres over three days and winding through rainforests, woodlands, waterfalls and rivers, this hike from Katoomba to Jenolan Caves follows a historic 1884 horse track and delivers true adventure and total immersion in nature.

Tackle the hike solo or hook up with guided group Peak Potential for a two-day, social experience.

The Light to Light Walk along the spectacular Sapphire Coast is a 30-kilometre trek wandering from Boyds Tower to Green Cape Lightstation, taking in heathland, tea tree forests and banksia groves. For this, the Sapphire Coast Guiding Co offers guided tours with a stay in a historic lighthouse.

Home to the biggest shifting sand dunes in the Southern Hemisphere, Port Stephens (just 2.5 hours from Sydney)beckons travellers with an adventurous spirit. Pull on your walking boots to hike to the summit of Tomaree Head and explore the famous Stockton Bight Sand Dunes. Found in the Worimi Conservation Lands, the towering mounds of sand can reach heights of 30 metres and create an otherworldly and captivating landscape. Learn about the area’s Aboriginal heritage on a quad biking tour with Sand Dune Adventures or take an exhilarating descent down the dunes on a sandboard. The tour company will also take you to 1800s-era Tin City, a tiny village hidden within the dunes.

To traverse the rare beauty of the Australian landscape on two wheels, place yourself in the capable hands of Blue Mountains Biking Adventures. No matter your fitness level, their latest electric mountain bikes will assist your own pedal power as you cycle through 20–30 kilometres of nature trails. Offering four tours, ranging from 15 kilometres and upwards, you’ll follow fire trails and basic single tracks that wind through sandstone cliffs, deep valleys and through ancient eucalypt forests. Keep an eye out and you may even spot a lyrebird or a kangaroo.

