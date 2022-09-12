Have you tuned into the latest jewellery trends this Diwali?

What are you planning to wear this festive season? A pair of traditional chaand baalis, a set solid in gold made from temple jewellery or a more modern look with diamonds and precious stones? After two years of muted celebrations limited to just family and close friends, the festivities seem to be back on track for the upcoming festive season and families are leaving no stone unturned to make it perfect in every way. Needless to say, getting the perfect look for Diwali day that brings out your best side is top on every desi woman’s agenda.

For us Indians, jewellery plays an important role in ‘decking up’ for the festive season and has always been an embodiment of embellishment which adds to the royal splendor. Today, the choices are unlimited when it comes to what you can wear but traditional pieces that are an ode to Indian art forms have a charm of their own and each piece narrates a story reflecting a glorious canvas of an artist’s imagination.

As you select your look for this Diwali, and bookmark the best styles and jewellery pieces to flaunt for that social media scroll-stopping look, we have put together some of the latest trends in jewellery by Tanishq, one of the country’s most trusted names in jewellery, which will make heads turn. Read on to know more.

Look like royalty with modern heirlooms

This is for those who love that royal look. India is a land of kings and queens and these timeless designs with glittering polki will transport you straight into the era of royalty. The traditional art and polki lends these pieces a mysterious sparkle that will brighten up your Diwali look this year. These versatile heirloom pieces pair equally well with a traditional saree as they do with trendy indo-western outfits lending a royal vibe to your Diwali get-up!

Sight to behold with pastel colours

This jewellery can be worn with a co-ord set for a brunch party or with a suit for evening cocktails.

Think blush pink, minty green and candy coloured jewellery to accentuate your Diwali 2022 look! Colours have the power to lift up spirits and jewellery in pastel colours is making a remarkable resurgence in this year’s fashion trends – it is being christened the rise of joyful jewels. So, ride on the rainbow wave and get yourself a masterpiece in colour to add to the festive cheer. Pastel coloured jewellery is sure to create positive vibes for all who wear it. The best part: this jewellery can be worn with a co-ord set for a brunch party or with a suit for evening cocktails. Let the colours do the speaking!

Stay evergreen with stunning enamel

Pair a neckpiece with enamel work with a trendy outfit to create a royal look with a hint of modern glamour.

Is pastels are not your style, but you still want to ride the rainbow trend, embellish your look with a pop of colour from jewellery made in enamel. With its origins dating as far back as the 13th century, enamel work has covered a long and interesting journey and is surely here to stay as an evergreen jewellery trend. The vivid, bright colours and smooth appearance makes every piece distinct. Pair a neckpiece with enamel work with a trendy outfit to create a royal look with a hint of modern glamour. The contrasting colours of blue and pink preserve the liveliness of floral designs, and detailed combination of enamel techniques such as glass, painting and chatai makes these designs the perfect go-to jewellery pieces for the festive season and beyond.

Pearls are back in vogue

Pearls are making a comeback in top fashion trends of 2022.

What can be more evergreen than a simple string of pearls which looks as stylish with traditional Indian wear as it does with a western dress. Pearls are making a comeback in top fashion trends of 2022. These timeless classics are definitely in and are having their time to shine again. The pearl piroi has its own old world royal charm and with modern updates of coloured stones and enamel, it’s modernised contemporary silhouettes allow you to wear and style them in variety of ways. So, whether it is pearl drops with diamonds or a pearl string adorned with traditional kundan, these are sure to add to your grace this Diwali!

Rekindle the beauty of nature with floral motifs

The beauty of floral motifs is that look great with any kind of outfit you choose to wear.

Nature, flowers in particular, have been a source of inspiration for jewellery designers for years and years, making masterpieces come alive through floral inspirations. With the monsoon season coming to an end and still a little time left for winter to come knocking at our doors, the festive season is the perfect time to relish the beauty of floral patterns and welcome autumn in all its glory. The contrasting colours of blue and pink preserve the liveliness of floral designs, such as delicate lotus blooms in a calm talai. Make the beauty of nature come alive through floral inspirations that will add layers of style and grace to any outfit you choose to wear this Diwali. The beauty of floral motifs is that look great with any kind of outfit you choose to wear.

Disclaimer: This article has been produced on behalf of Tanishq by HT Brand Studio.

