Having missing teeth? Get Zygomatic Implants in virtually less or no bone!

Did your dentist tell you that you have no Bone for a Dental Implant? Or were you told that your bone is not visible in the maxilla? Well don’t be dejected. Zygomatic Dental Implants coupled with the revolutionary SAPTeeth™ technology at Royal Dental Clinics gives you the comfort of Same Day Implants with Fixed Teeth. It might sound like a miracle. However, its modern technology with over 4 decades of experience coming together to make this miracle possible. You ask how? Read On.

Dentistry is buzzing in advanced research for providing solutions to missing teeth for ageing population with weaker bones. Zygomatic implants are now being used for geriatric patients, who in most cases have no teeth along with weak jaw bone. Zygomatic implants are possible in one day, along with ‘teeth-in-a-day’.

What are Zygomatic Implants?

First things first, let's elucidate you about Zygomatic Implants. These are customized titanium screws that are anchored into the upper cheek bones. They’re also known as maxilla implants. The zygoma bone is on either side of the face just underneath the cheeks. As people age or experience malnutrition, their cheekbones can feel sunken and hollow. Zygomatic implants are designed to be placed in the cheekbone areas to make the face look more youthful.

As per Dr. Chirag Chamria, Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeon, “Those who do not have enough jaw bone for the secure insertion of implants don’t have to give up on fixed teeth, thanks to Zygoma implants.”

The advantages of Zygomatic Dental Implant with SAPTeeth™

Secure the Denture: One of the most common uses for zygomatic implants is to secure bridge and framework made in SAPTeeth™ in place. Zygomatic implants work in all-on-4 or all-on-6 which can be used to secure the bridge.

May have Plaque Build-up: Because the fixed bridge function as permanent solution, they need to be professionally cleaned at least once in 6 months.

Improved Oral Hygiene: While zygomatic dental implants are not a cure-all for poor oral hygiene, they can help some people who do not have the ability to keep their dentures clean. Because gums and teeth are less likely to become damaged with these dental implants, better oral hygiene is possible

There are also risks associated with using such implants. If the implant is not secured properly, the implant may become infected. When this happens, the infection can spread beyond the implant and cause damage to the surrounding bone and tissue. This is why it is so important to get a professional opinion before using these implants.

Success of zygomatic implants over 5 years has been documented to be around 96% and over 10 years has been around 93%.

Zygomatic Dental Implants - When to get them?

If you have lost your bone and tissue due to an accident or an infection; you may need to get them.

Multiple failed dental implants may also be the reason for getting a zygomatic implant.

These may be recommended if you’ve had a facial trauma or cancer surgery.

If the tissue around your mouth has decreased, regular dental implants may not help you.

Patients of similar procedures often complain of severe pain, requiring medication to address. With zygomatic implants, pain and discomfort is severely reduced. The surgeon installs implants by placing them directly into your cheekbones, rather than using a graft or similarly painful process.

Zygomatic Dental Implants with Pinhole technique

Royal Dental Clinics offers a revolutionary zygomatic implant technique that can immediately replace missing or failing teeth in as little as a couple of hours. As per Dr. Chirag Chamria, one of Mumbai’s most sought-after Zygomatic Implant surgeons, “The major advantage with Zygomatic Implants is that bone grafting is seldom needed. For those working for fixed teeth solutions, can now get it with SAPTeeth™ in just one day.”

So, what makes this tremendous feat of One Day Implants possible? Simply put, it’s a marriage of Technology and Expertise that makes this possible at Royal Dental Clinics. With state of art technology and equipment from across the globe, and an in-house Dental lab (Indent laboratory); all contribute to this miraculous feat of Zygomatic Dental Implants in One Day. So right from the moment you walk in, till the time you have that beautiful smile of yours restored; a synchronized effort comes to play.

Ironically next time you are denied Dental Implants due to less or no bone, you have a reason to Smile as now you know about Zygomatic Dental Implants in just One Day at Royal Dental Clinics.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein.

Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the views, opinions, announcements, declarations, affirmations etc., stated/featured in the same. The decision to read hereinafter is purely a matter of choice and shall be construed as an express undertaking/guarantee in favour of Hindustan Times of being absolved from any/ all potential legal action, or enforceable claims.

The information does not constitute medical/health advice.