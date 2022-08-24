HCL Technologies Wins National CSR Award for Urban Poverty Alleviation Program

Noida, Uttar Pradesh, India – Business Wire India

HCL Technologies (HCL), a leading global technology company, has won the prestigious National CSR Award 2020 instituted by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Government of India.



The award recognizes the path-breaking work by the HCL Foundation, the corporate social responsibility (CSR) arm of HCL Technologies, toward equitable and sustainable development of communities living below the poverty line in urban slums.



Slum area development has been identified as a national priority by the Government of India. HCL Foundation’s flagship program, HCL Uday, provides comprehensive support to underprivileged people, including migrant workers and working children, living in urban slums and on the streets. It provides access to education for children, skill development for gainful employment, primary healthcare and sanitation services, clean water sources and more to enable equitable development of these communities. So far, the program has impacted over 560,000 recipients across 11 Indian cities.



“HCL Technologies is deeply committed to serving local communities and contributing to inclusive growth and social development across the geographies we operate in. With an investment of over INR 900 crores to date, the HCL Foundation has created one of the largest CSR footprints in India and impacted over 3.7 million people with multiple interventions across urban and rural areas. We thank the Government of India for this recognition. It is a big source of encouragement for us to double down on our efforts to continue transforming communities and build an equitable and sustainable planet,” said C Vijayakumar, CEO & Managing Director, HCL Technologies.



Started in 2012 as a volunteer-driven initiative, HCL Uday was structured and formally launched in 2016. It was conceptualized as a continuous ongoing program with various interventions and initiatives running on-ground. HCL Foundation’s belief in the power of communities to lift themselves out of poverty and lead a life of dignity and self-respect lies at the heart of HCL Uday. Echoed across all interventions under Uday, this spirit sets the community on the path of resilience and success. HCL employee engagement and participation is a key lever that spans all programs. For more details, visit https://www.hclfoundation.org/hcl-uday.



“We take pride in the impact our programs have made on the ground. HCL Uday is our effort to provide a life of dignity and self-respect to the urban poor. It’s a privilege that our efforts have got recognized under the category of national priority. This is yet another validation of HCL Foundation’s vision to contribute to national and international development goals. Congratulations to our teams and partners involved with this project,” added Nidhi Pundhir, Vice President & Director, HCL Foundation.



The annual National Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Awards, instituted by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, recognize companies that have positively impacted society through their innovative and sustainable CSR initiatives. These awards are the apex national level recognition by the Government of India.



About HCL Technologies

HCL Technologies has a broad focus across the key themes of digital, engineering and cloud. The organization offers its services and products through three business units: IT and Business Services (ITBS), Engineering and R&D Services (ERS) and Products & Platforms (P&P). ITBS enables global enterprises to transform their businesses through offerings in the areas of applications, infrastructure, digital process operations and next generational digital transformation solutions. ERS offers engineering services and solutions in all aspects of product development and platform engineering. P&P provides modernized software products to global clients for their technology and industry specific requirements. Through its cutting-edge co-innovation labs, global delivery capabilities and broad global network, HCL delivers holistic services in various industry verticals, categorized as Financial Services, Manufacturing, Technology & Services, Telecom & Media, Retail & CPG, Life Sciences & Healthcare and Public Services.



As a leading global technology company, HCL takes pride in its diversity, social responsibility, sustainability and education initiatives. For the 12 months ended June 30, 2022, HCL had consolidated revenue of US$ 11.79 billion. Its nearly 211,000 ideapreneurs operate out of 52 countries.



For more information, visit www.hcltech.com



Forward–looking Statement

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which involve a number of risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward looking statements, including but not limited to the statements containing the words 'planned', 'expects', 'believes', 'strategy', 'opportunity', 'anticipates', 'hopes' or other similar words. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding impact of pending regulatory proceedings, fluctuations in earnings, our ability to manage growth, intense competition in IT services, Business Process Outsourcing and consulting services including those factors which may affect our cost advantage, wage increases in India, customer acceptances of our services, products and fee structures, our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, our ability to integrate acquired assets in a cost effective and timely manner, time and cost overruns on fixed-price, fixed-time frame contracts, client concentration, restrictions on immigration, our ability to manage our international operations, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas, disruptions in telecommunication networks, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, the success of our brand development efforts, liability for damages on our service contracts, the success of the companies / entities in which we have made strategic investments, withdrawal of governmental fiscal incentives, political instability, legal restrictions on raising capital or acquiring companies outside India, and unauthorized use of our intellectual property, other risks, uncertainties and general economic conditions affecting our industry. There can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements made herein will prove to be accurate, and issuance of such forward looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by the Company or any other person that the objective and plans of the Company will be achieved. All forward-looking statements made herein are based on information presently available to the management of the Company and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company.

Media Contact Details:

Meenakshi Benjwal (Americas), HCL Technologies, meenakshi.benjwal@hcl.com; Elka Ghudial (EMEA), HCL Technologies, elka.ghudial@hcl.com; Devneeta Pahuja (India and APAC), HCL Technologies, devneeta.p@hcl.com

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.