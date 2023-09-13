HDB Financial Services Celebrates World Physiotherapy Day with Truck Drivers

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 9: On the global observance of World Physiotherapy Day, HDB Financial Services (HDBFS), India’s leading NBFC takes the opportunity to acknowledge the hard work and dedication of truck drivers by organizing free physiotherapy camps for the community. The camps are organized under HDB’s flagship CSR Program – Transport Aarogyam Kendra (TAK).

With the objective of enhancing their physical well-being, promoting flexibility, strengthening core muscles and preventing injuries related to prolonged sitting, HDBFS is conducting free physiotherapy sessions exclusively for truck drivers at 35 major transport nagars across 14 states.

The camps are carried out in collaboration with transporters, industry associations, and NGOs, emphasizing truck drivers' well-being. Therapists offer counseling on ergonomic sitting, stretches, and exercises, promoting health awareness and advocating for rest breaks. The truckers are provided with treatments using specialized equipment and are encouraged to have follow-up visits.

Commenting on the initiative, Ajay Thakur, Head Asset Finance HDB Financial Services, said, "World Physiotherapy Day recognizes the crucial role that physiotherapy plays in ensuring the well-being of individuals, especially those in physically demanding occupations like truck driving. Transport Aarogyam Kendra is a unique CSR program designed to encourage and support the health and well-being of our highway heroes. Given the overwhelming response received from the trucking community, HDB shall continue its efforts to reach out to many more truck drivers in the years to come and collectively take steps towards a healthier and more comfortable journey on the road.”

The Transport Aarogyam Kendra (TAK Centers) are first-of-its-kind static clinics offering full-time specialized physiotherapy counselling and treatment dedicated to the trucking community in India. HDB conceptualised the program in 2020 and since then has set up fully-equipped Transport Aarogyam Kendras in major transport hubs in Delhi, Ranchi, Kalamboli, Namakkal and Ludhiana and conducted several diagnostic physio camps pan India.

To date, HDBFS has reached out to over 70,000 truck drivers through TAK, improving the quality of their lives.

About HDB Financial Services - Incorporated in 2007, HDB Financial Services (HDBFS) is a leading Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) that caters to the growing needs of “Aspirational India”. As a one-stop financial services provider, HDBFS offers a comprehensive suite of products and service offerings that are tailor-made to suit its customers’ requirements across Consumer Finance, Asset Finance, and MSME segment-targeted products. HDBFS has demonstrated a strong growth record over the years. The Company is accredited with CARE AAA and CRISIL AAA ratings for its long-term debt and bank facilities and an A1+ rating for its short-term debt & commercial papers, making it a strong and reliable financial institution. HDB has a widespread distribution network comprising 1492 branches in over 1,000 cities.

To know more about HDB Financial Services CSR activities, please visit https://www.hdbfs.com/corporate-social-responsibility/

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.