Health Insurance for Senior Citizens

Ageing is a common factor. No matter how cautious we are, our body is vulnerable to specific age-based illnesses or diseases. Do not let them ruin your peace and drain your hard-earned savings. Therefore, opting for a comprehensive Health Insurance policy for Senior Citizens will save the day by paying the hospitalisation bills as you concentrate on your health and well-being.

Across the Health Insurance Industry, most Health Insurance companies are providing specially crafted Health Insurance plans for Senior Citizens. Here are some of the highlights to emphasize the benefits of purchasing a separate policy for Senior Citizens.

The premium paid towards a Senior Citizen Health Insurance policy is exempted from income tax under Section 80D of the Income Tax Act, 1961. Any mode of the transaction other than cash is exempted from the Income Tax. Moreover, most Health Insurance policies do not make pre-insurance medical screening mandatory for senior citizens to avail the policy. However, disclosing the existing medical conditions and other medical records becomes necessary, if any.

Besides covering the in-patient hospitalisation expenses, a comprehensive Senior Citizen Health Insurance policy will indemnify the out-patient expenses as well, as per the terms and conditions of the policy document. Without a doubt, it also covers the pre and post-hospitalisation expenses, ambulance charges, room rent, ICU charges and many more.

Research findings have observed that age is a common factor in developing cataracts. People aged between 50 and 60 years are more vulnerable to developing a cataract, which may also lead to the loss of vision if left untreated. Keeping this in mind, most Senior Citizen Health Insurance policies cover the expenses incurred for cataract treatment. Make sure to check the sub-limits, waiting period and other terms and conditions that are bound with such treatments.

Another noteworthy benefit is the premium discount. Discount on the premium is offered for online policy purchases, adding family members, opting the policy for long-term, etc. In addition, choosing deductibles or co-pay will further reduce the premium. All of these discounts are policy specific. The insured is entitled to annual health check-ups, which is again policy specific. Some medical insurance offers free health check-ups, while others indemnify the expenses up to the limits as scheduled in the policy document.

Most Senior Citizen Health Insurance policies offer low waiting periods for pre-existing conditions or illnesses and specific diseases. The waiting period may range from 1-2 years, which will normally be 2-4 years in other Health Insurance policies. Thus, the pre-existing and specific diseases or illnesses are covered within the less period.

Apart from the listed benefits, there may be various coverage like AYUSH treatment, home care treatment, etc. Let us focus on some of the important aspects other than the benefits.

As elderly people are more prone to health risks, the premium of Health Insurance policies will also be comparatively high. A known factor is that the premium of Health Insurance increases with age. Also do not miss out to check on the terms like sub-limits, co-pay and deductibles.

The possibility of multiple claims is high as the health risk is comparatively higher for elderly people. So, co-payment is made mandatory in most Senior Citizen Health Insurance policies. Co-payment refers to the sharing of costs between the insurer and the insured. A fixed amount should be paid by the insured’s end from the total claim amount. For senior citizens, Co-pay is applicable for every claim.

As the industry's pioneer, Star Health has been addressing the need of every individual through its seamless services and innovative products. Star Health offers an array of flexible Health Insurance policies for parents and senior citizens. With 14000+ Network Hospitals and a hassle-free claim process, you do not have to worry about the claim process, be it Cashless treatment or reimbursement. Ensure to choose the policy that will get you adequate coverage and favours your needs.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same. This information does not constitute a financial advice.