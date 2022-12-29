Health Insurance for Women is important for the Health of the Nation

Women. They constitute half of the world’s population and have slowly but surely made a mark in everything they have endeavored to do. Today, they are at the helm of large corporations; they are an integral part of our defense forces; and they continue to play an active role in every sphere of life. However, a recent study shows that only 30% of women have access to or are covered by health insurance. An abysmally low figure, there needs to be more focus on women’s health.

Another anomaly, noticed amongst most women is the nature of health insurance policy they hold. Most women, it is seen, are either covered under the family floater health insurance plan or the group health insurance plan and both these policies often miss addressing the unique health care needs of women.

Is there a dedicated policy for women available in the market? Yes, the Women's Health Insurance Policies are specially crafted to cater for the health care needs of women. Such policies are specially designed to cover women-specific conditions, and it is necessary that women understand their health challenges and buy a dedicated Health Insurance Policy addressing their needs.

A dedicated Health Insurance plan addressing the needs of women secures their health as well as gives financial independence to them.

The average cost of a normal delivery in India ranges from Rs. 15,000/- to Rs. 25,000/-. Research findings state that the cost may increase depending on the intensity of the risk. On average, the cost of a Caesarean Section may range between Rs. 50,000/- to one lakh. Women's Health Insurance Policies will cover delivery expenses after the mentioned waiting period. Again, buying health insurance will also ensure that out-of-pocket expenses, which are a sizeable amount, will get minimized if the treatment is undertaken in a hospital which is listed in the category of Network Hospitals.

Infertility has become one of the major concerns in India and this has paved the way for expensive diagnosis and treatment. Add to it, medical inflation and some of these treatments can be prohibitively expensive. Most Medical Insurance Policies cover only the delivery expenses, and some may cover the maternity expenses, leaving out the other conditions. On the other hand, the Women's Health Insurance Policy covers the expenses incurred on assisted reproduction treatment for sub-fertility with a mentioned waiting period.

According to WHO, Breast and Cervical Cancer are increasingly becoming a common occurrence in women. Keeping this in mind, the Women's Health Insurance Policies offer a lump sum on diagnosis of Cancer. A policyholder is assured of financial help at the right time. Most Women's Health Insurance policies offer this benefit as an optional cover which can be availed on payment of an additional premium.

Many of us may not be aware that the expenses incurred on Bariatric Surgical procedures will be covered under Women’s Health Insurance. Though it is normal to gain weight after pregnancy, it has been a leading factor in obesity in most women. So, to address the need, some Women's Health Insurance policies cover the expenses for Bariatric Surgery. In addition, the pre- and post-hospitalization medical expenses related to Bariatric Surgery are covered as well.

Some major causes for most lifestyle diseases are unhealthy habits, diet and lack of physical activity. Certain lifestyle diseases such as obesity, diabetes, hypertension etc., are preventable by adopting and following a healthy lifestyle. This initiative has also been undertaken by most of the Health Insurance Policies through wellness programs. In such cases, policyholders who have achieved their health goals will be rewarded with wellness points. Later the same can be used to avail discounts on the premium at the time of renewal. It pays to stay fit.

In India, it is important to make people aware of the benefits of health insurance. For women, it is important that they understand the importance of taking care of their health and the various health care policies that are available to them. A dedicated Health Insurance plan addressing the needs of women secures their health as well as gives financial independence to them.

