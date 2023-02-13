Health Seminar on Naturopathy conducted at MIT, Pune

Top physiotherapist and Naturopathist Dr Surabhi Dhanwala conducted a one-day workshop on 20TH January 2023 for faculty & teachers at MIT School Of Fine Arts & Applied Arts. Dr Milind Dhobley, Dean of MIT, organised the workshop under the guidance of Dr Surabhi. The expert professional apprised the faculty team of the effectiveness of naturopathy and health and stressed the importance of physiotherapy in pain management.

During the workshop, doctor Dhanwala emphasised the significance of such academic gatherings and the role of teachers in further educating the young generation on the need and importance of promoting naturopathy. The celebrated doctor highlighted the preventive measures one can take to save their health from many miserable problems.

Her workshop included educational instructions, group discussion, and interactive role plays. The workshop was delivered to all faculties and teaching staff of MIT. The first session focused on educating teachers about the proper fusion of modern medicine with ancient Indian alternative medicine knowledge. In contrast, the second session concentrated on providing them with information about natural and exclusive self-designed methods for treating chronic ailments. The session where she demonstrated detailed and realistic role-play exercises as a core tool for practice was well received by all the participants, who strongly agreed before and after the workshop that alternative strategies are one-of-a-kind methods for treating humans with physical problems.

In her medical journey of over 18 years, Dr Surabhi has successfully treated thousands of patients with many personalities like the Honourable Former President of India, Mrs Pratibhatai Patil, many IPS and IAS officers, and international sportspersons, etc. She is always seen encouraging people at large to be mentally fit and rejuvenate their lives towards better living. The strong-willed medical expert is also the founder of Dhanwala Naturo & Physio Care Centers at Pune and Dehradun.

Additionally, Dr Surabhi is said to be genetically inborn with ancestral knowledge & magical hands. Her accuracy in diagnosing the stiff portion or the pain area trigger point just by single manual touch and without any help from machinery is widely known to all. She has helped thousands of patients to recover from many long-lasting ailments without any operations, such as Knee or Hip Replacement, Nerve Root Compression, Frozen Shoulders, digestive track problems, metabolic system disorders, dislocation, etc. Furthermore, patients with diabetes, paralysis, peripheral neuropathy, osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, retino pigmentosa, hypertension & neuropathy, etc., have also benefited tremendously from her cutting-edge medical techniques.

Dr Danwala has been accredited with many awards and accolades for her achievements. She was recently honoured at the Indian excellence Awards 2022. She even got featured in Femina Fab 40 2022 List alongside President of India Droupadi Murmu, Priyanka Chopra, Nita Ambani, 94-year-old athlete Bhagwani Devi Dagar, boxer Nikhat Zareen, and others.

