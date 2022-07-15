HealthAsyst Is Now Great Place to Work-Certified™ in India

Bengaluru, Karnataka, India – Business Wire India

HealthAsyst is proud to be Great Place to Work-Certified™ in India for July 2022-2023! This recognition is based on the experience shared by current employees of HealthAsyst. The Great Place to Work® Trust Index© Employee Survey analyzed critical parameters, with HealthAsyst ranking above 90 for multiple areas including workplace equality, safe work environment, and pride in delivering quality services.



Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make strategic people decisions. The Institute serves businesses, non-profits and government agencies in more than 60 countries and has conducted pioneering research on the characteristics of great workplaces for over three decades.



“We are excited to earn the Great Place to Work® Certification in India,” said Umesh Bajaj, the CEO of HealthAsyst. “Being an employee-driven organization, this recognition reflects our commitment to creating a nurturing environment. It’s incredible to know that 92% of our employees take pride in the work that they are doing, and that’s the greatest motivation for us. Our employees' dedication and spirit are the strongest source of our achievements. We are truly grateful for their confidence in us.”



In India, the institute partners with more than 1100 organizations annually across over 22 industries to help them build High-Trust, High-Performance Cultures™ designed to deliver sustained business results. Hundreds of CEOs and CXOs from India Inc. are part of the great place community that is committed to the vision of making India a great place to work FOR ALL™.



The Institute’s research shows that great workplaces are characterized by great leadership, consistent employee experience, and sustainable financial performance. These organizations can deliver a consistent experience to all their employees irrespective of their role, gender, tenure, or level. Their leaders believe in the vision of creating and sustaining a Great Place to Work FOR ALL and role models being ‘FOR ALL’ Leaders.



About HealthAsyst



HealthAsyst has been providing innovative solutions to the global healthcare industry since 1999. Through our IT services wing, the SOC 2 Type II compliant organization helps customers focus on their core business by taking charge of end-to-end provisioning of IT services, from custom development, integration, implementation, regulatory compliance and maintenance. And with CheckinAsyst®, our patient intake and communication solution, we help practices enhance patient experience, care quality, and operational efficiency.



Learn more about HealthAsyst at www.healthasyst.com and follow us on:



