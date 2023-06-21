Healthy bodies, healthy minds and healthy wallets: The chakra of holistic wellness

Thanks to the ceaseless endeavors of the respected Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, the United Nations General Assembly designated June 21 as the Global Day of Yoga. The term "Yoga" originates from the Sanskrit root yuj, signifying the act of joining, yoking, or uniting. It embodies the amalgamation of mind and body, thought and action, restraint and fulfillment, harmony between humans and nature, and a comprehensive approach to health and well-being.

The notion of "wellness" is commonly linked with physical and mental well-being. While exercise, nourishment, and meditation hold significance, genuine holistic wellness encompasses a wide range of aspects of our existence, encompassing physical health, mental well-being, personal growth, and financial stability. The current narratives around wellness however pay scant attention to financial wellness even though financial well-being is closely intertwined with both physical and mental well-being, playing a vital role in contributing to an improved overall life for individuals.

Promoting comprehensive well-being through financial literacy initiatives entails adopting a holistic perspective that enhances overall life satisfaction. As Yoga contributes to physical and mental wellness, financial literacy plays a crucial role in fostering financial well-being.

The upcoming edition of the Nivesh Mahakumbh 2023 will delve into the profound connection between financial well-being and holistic wellness. It will feature a dynamic agenda, including two panel discussions, an engaging fireside chat, and inspiring solo sessions led by motivational speakers. These sessions will cover topics ranging from physical and mental wellness to the importance of financial literacy for achieving financial well-being.

Nivesh Mahakumbh is a mega event by Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund, held in virtual and on-ground formats, where financial industry experts and BFSI leaders come together to highlight the major trends dominating the financial space, investing choices and enlighten attendees to make well-informed investment decisions. This is the 33rd edition of the highly successful event that sees the participation of thousands of existing and potential investors from across the country.

Some of the key speakers for this season will be: A. Balasubramanian, MD and CEO, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd, K S Rao, Head - Investor Education & Distribution Development, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd, Mahesh Patil, Chief Investment Officer, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd, Dhirendra Kumar, Founder & CEO, Value Research, Vishal Dhawan, Founder & CEO, Plan Ahead Wealth Advisors, Priti Rathi Gupta, Founder & MD, LXME, Dr. Anil Lamba, Financial literacy activist and bestselling author and Dr Malhar Ganla, Chief Innovation Officer, Freedom From Diabetes, among others.

Here is a glimpse of what you can expect at the sessions:

Panel 1: Financial well-being for millennial and baby-boomers.

Financial well-being is a critical determinant in the current and future quality of lives for both millennials and baby boomers. For millennials, who are early in their careers and facing unique financial challenges, achieving financial wellness is crucial for establishing a solid foundation for their future. On the other hand, for baby boomers approaching or already in retirement, financial well-being ensures a comfortable and secure post-work life. In this session, we will explore what financial well-being truly means for these two generations and delve into actionable strategies for achieving it. From navigating student loan debt and building a strong financial foundation for millennials to ensuring a secure and fulfilling retirement for baby boomers, our esteemed panelists will share insights on how individuals from both generations can proactively enhance their financial well-being.

Motivational session by Dr. Anil Lamba

In this segment, bestselling author and financial literacy activist Dr Anil Lamba will delve into the art and science of investing in stocks to achieve financial well-being. He will throw light on proven strategies and practical tips on how individuals can develop a love affair with stocks and leverage this asset class to enhance their financial security and prosperity. Whether you are a beginner exploring the world of investing or an experienced investor seeking fresh perspectives, this panel discussion can provide valuable guidance and inspire investors to embark on a journey towards financial success through stock market romance. Dr Lamba will also be introducing his latest authorial venture in this segment to the viewers.

Fireside chat with Mahesh Patil, Chief Investment Officer, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd.

In this session, Mr. Patil will engage in a conversation about key pillars for India’s long-term growth with our in-house expert. India is set to become the third largest economy by 2030 and this session shall look at the focus areas that will be driving India towards its financial growth including digital and new age tech, domestic manufacturing, BFSI and discretionary consumption.

Panel 2: Women and retirement planning - key to financial wellness

Women possess inherent qualities that can contribute to wealth creation, including prudent saving habits and meticulous attention to detail. However, despite these strengths, many women tend to prioritize saving over investing their funds. Even when they do choose to invest, the majority often opt for traditional options like gold jewelry, fixed deposits, and PPF, which may not effectively combat inflation or generate sufficient wealth for their post-retirement years. Retirees commonly worry about the possibility of exhausting their savings, and this concern is amplified for women due to their longer life expectancy. In addition to systemic financial challenges such as the gender pay gap and career breaks, women must also confront the reality of outliving men. Consequently, they require a more comprehensive retirement plan that accommodates their extended lifespan and ensures overall financial well-being. This segment will elaborate on how women can maintain financial wellness in their retirement years without having to depend on others.

Motivational session by Dr Malhar Ganla

While the other segments of the Mahakumbh will touch upon financial wellness, it is fitting that the concluding session takes us into the world of physical and mental wellness because comprehensive well-being can only be achieved by acknowledging the connections between these three aspects of our existence. In this session, Dr Malhar will shed light on the profound interplay between these dimensions of wellness through thought-provoking and practical strategies, our esteemed panelists. He will also elucidate on how prioritizing physical and mental wellness contributes to a more balanced and fulfilling life and help viewers decipher the synergies between financial well-being and holistic wellness.

