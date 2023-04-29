Healthy Summer Food and Drinks

Summers in India can be unforgiving, with the soaring temperatures turning the country into a massive furnace. As a result, individuals frequently hydrate, wash their faces, or indulge in cold treats to combat the heat. However, instead of just adhering to this routine, it is possible to make some lifestyle changes to better manage the summer heat. One way is to modify your diet and incorporate healthy summer foods and beverages.

We have compiled a list of the best summer drinks and healthy snacks that you can consume throughout the summer to keep cool.

1. Curd Rice

Curd rice is a simple and light rice dish that is the perfect solution for staying cool in hot weather. It is a staple in many South Indian homes, especially in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Kerala. The creamy and thick curd mixed with rice and seasoned with mustard seeds, dried red chilies, and spices like cumin not only tastes delicious but also helps to keep your body cool and comfortable during hot and sunny days. For additional flavour, you can add coriander leaves and ginger to the seasoning, which also aids in digestion.

2. Kheera Raita

During summers, Kheera Raita is a must-have traditional Northern dish that adds freshness to every meal. The preparation is simple and includes grated cucumbers mixed with fresh yoghurt and seasoned with salt and pepper. It is perfect for those looking for light yet wholesome summer food. One can relish it as a standalone dish or as a side with chapati or paratha. The combination of cucumbers and yoghurt not only provides a delicious taste but also helps in maintaining body temperature and gut health.

3. Lemon Soda

Nimbu soda or lemon soda is an extremely popular summer drink in India that is enjoyed by people of all ages. This zesty and refreshing drink is a go-to beverage for anyone looking to quench their thirst and rejuvenate themselves. To prepare this Indian version of lemonade, a dash of black salt and red chili powder is added to give it a unique flavor. You can easily find street vendors selling nimbu soda while strolling through the streets of North India.

During your stay, you can indulge in the best local delicacies and beverages, including lemon soda, which are all featured on their menu.

4. Dahi Kebab

These small balls of pure joy are made from hung curd, cottage cheese or paneer, gram flour, and a variety of Indian spices, and are deep-fried until they become crunchy on the outside and soft and juicy on the inside.

This delicious summer snack can be eaten at any time of the day and is healthy and harmless, unlike oily and greasy snacks like samosas or pakoras. Although Dahi Kebabs can be eaten on their own, they taste even better when served with freshly made mint chutney.

5. Sattu Sharbat

Sattu Sharbat is a well-known traditional cooler in India and is widely consumed throughout North India, including Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Rajasthan, Bihar, and Uttarakhand, especially during summers. The beverage is prepared by mixing chickpea flour with water and is an excellent way to cool down and protect oneself from the scorching heat, as well as to aid digestion. Drinking Sattu Sharbat a few times a day can prevent heat strokes, which are prevalent in the North. By adding these healthy summer foods and drinks to your daily meal plan, you can beat the heat and stay cool during summers.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.